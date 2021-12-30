Wingin' It! alumni take flight after graduation

There was a time when Karina Ciocca never thought of herself as funny.

As a Carlisle High School student, she struggled with anxiety and depression. An important outlet and coping mechanism was the comedy improv troupe called Wingin’ It!

“This was a huge light in my life,” she said. “It helped me to get out of my bed instead of just lying there being upset and sad. I had to go to practice. It was something I had to do. It gave me confidence to watch myself grow.”

A 2015 graduate, Ciocca was among the 35 Carlisle alumni who took to the stage Tuesday night for a Sweet Sixteen performance celebrating the high school club and its legacy since it started in 2005.

“Wingin’ It! deserves it,” she said before the show. “I want to contribute to the continuity of this group. I continue to use a positive humorous outlook to manage my mental health long-term and day-to-day.”

In full bloom

After Carlisle, Ciocca earned a math degree from Penn State University's main campus. There and beyond, she wrestled with her inner demons, learning along the way how to poke them in the eye.

“A lot of my stand-up came from my own struggles,” Ciocca said. “Being able to laugh about the way I feel, the way I hurt. There is joy. There is community. When you are able to laugh about it, people are able to say ‘That happens to me too.’ That was a really big part.”

Not only did she perform comedy, she also added to the campus community. In March 2018, Ciocca helped to start Derby, a comedy troupe for women.

“The industry is very male dominated,” she said. “We needed a space for women’s voices to be uplifted and for them to be creative together.”

Derby members continued to be active during the COVID-19 pandemic producing shows on the Zoom platform. In those early days, Ciocca drew a lesson from Matthew Fahnestock, the gifted support teacher at Carlisle High School who started the Wingin’ It! troupe for students.

He taught his Wingmen the importance of being patient anytime anything needed nurturing. “It’s like a plant,” Cicocca said. “It might be small ... not blooming yet but, in a few years, it’s going to be beautiful.”

Today, Ciocca is a graduate student living in Long Beach, California. She is studying higher education and student affairs at the University of California Los Angeles. She hopes someday to be employed by a campus resource center providing support services to students in need.

Lifelong skills

Since its inception, about 101 Carlisle High School students have been involved in Wingin’ It! in some capacity or another, Fahnestock said. “A lot of alumni have reported that this was actually one of the most important and valuable parts of their education.

“Learning how to think on your feet, work with other people, listen and develop teamwork — all of it is super valuable,” he said. “In light of the pandemic, how valuable of a skill is it to be able to go with the flow, roll with the punches, react and adapt.”

Ellis Johnson is a prime example of how being a Wingman can teach you how to fly. A 2014 graduate, he went on to study physics and Russian at Dickinson College. Through ROTC, Johnson was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Army and became a pilot of Apache attack helicopters.

“People are constantly telling you to be flexible and adaptable, that’s the Army version of improv,” Johnson said before the show. “It was the basis of how I overcame a lot of complex problems, just brainstorming on the spot. It gave me a sense of presence and fearlessness.”

Johnson needed that kind of resolve in the lead-up to Tuesday’s performance. It had been seven years since he last performed any kind of improv games in the vein of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”

“I’m going to be real rusty,” he said. “Hopefully, it’s just like riding a bike. I’m just here to have some fun, catch up and hopefully make some people smile.”

Johnson is based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

Clowning around

Since its start, Carlisle High School students have lined up to audition for Wingin’ It! Most years, there are only four to five slots available for new members, Fahnestock said. Once selected, they can stay involved all the way through to their senior year and graduation. Each year is designated by a different color of T-shirt.

Currently, there are Wingin’ It! alumni in at least 21 states and in Scotland, Mexico, Australia, Germany and Denmark. Others are closer to home.

“I remember seeing the sign on the wall,” said Chris Gilroy of Carlisle, a 2006 graduate. “I was one of the original Wingmen. It was probably a group of 10 or so. I’ve always enjoyed being a class clown. I thought this may be a good way to focus that energy.”

Besides, Gilroy had a knack for talking himself out of tight spots. Even before Wingin’ It!, he could improvise his way into trouble and improvise his way out. Getting involved in the troupe opened up opportunities for him to mesh and interact with an eclectic group of characters.

Today, Gilroy coaches youth lacrosse, cooks at a local restaurant and stays involved in the arts by doing pottery and metal sculpture.

First Night memories

Since its start, Wingin’ It! has performed several times each year for the high school student body, Fahnestock said. It was among the most popular acts at First Night Carlisle on New Year’s Eve, he said.

“It was a one-of-a-kind experience that our town and our school was so lucky to have,” said Colleen Fitzsimons, a 2011 graduate. “It gave me confidence. I’ve always been funny. Wingin’ It! really helped me to put that forward. It made me want to try new things.”

Most every year since graduation, she would visit Carlisle to check in with Fahnestock and catch a practice or two by the most current troupe members.

“It’s a different kind of whipper-snappers,” she said. “I feel like someone very old watching it. It feels like I’m watching my younger self.”

After Carlisle, Fitzsimons graduated from Shippensburg University. She worked briefly in an office before leaving that job. Today, Fitzsimons lives in Harrisburg and bartends at the Zero Day Brewing Company where her wit and psychology degree is coming in handy.

“I hope the crowd will be able to escape the news,” she said before the show. “Everything is feeling down about what’s going on in the current world. I hope the performance takes people back. I hope that it inspires other people in high school and middle school to try out for Wingin’ It! when it is their turn.”

Watching the show

To recruit members, the troupe hosts a summer camp for middle school students and workshops at the high school. Sophomore Ollie Daniels participated in a workshop that had improv games.

“I had a great time,” Daniels said. “It was very funny, an absolute blast.”

Daniels attended the performance Tuesday because she is friends with current Wingin’ It! members. Citing a busy schedule, she has no plans to audition for the group.

Ty Chronister was there Tuesday in support of his younger brother Jake, a Wingman from the Class of 2014 who participated in the show. He liked the idea of a reunion performance involving alumni from all across the U.S.

“Hopefully, they will bring a little piece of where they are now into what we have here,” Chronister said. Wingin’ It! gave his normally mellow brother a creative outlet to express himself and cut loose his fun side, he said.

Bill and Kristen Bechtel were in the audience supporting their son Evan, a Wingman for the Class of 2018. They recalled holiday memories of the troupe performing at First Night Carlisle.

“It exposed the Carlisle students to more of the community,” Bill Bechtel said. “For Evan, Wingin’ It! was one of the highlights of his senior year. He loved the people and the camaraderie of the group.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

