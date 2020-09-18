Wilson Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

A Wilson Middle School student is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, district superintendent Christina Spielbauer said in a letter to parents Friday.
Spielbauer said the student is in the "A" student group which meets on Mondays and Tuesdays for in-person learning and was sent home to isolate.
That report comes a day after Carlisle reported Thursday that a high school student was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Friday's letter said the district has been in close communication with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and will follow their recommended guidance in terms of quarantining of the student and disinfecting the building.
The Department of Health will assist the district with risk assessment, isolation and quarantine recommendations and will conduct contract tracing, with assistance from the school, to determine who needs to be quarantined. The school nurse will follow up with quarantined students to ensure they are following protocols.
The letter did note that the state Department of Health will be in contact with individuals or a parent/guardian to provide guidance on quarantine for anyone who was deemed a close contact, or those who were within six feet of the confirmed case for more than 15 minutes without a mask.
The school would only pivot to full remote learning if there are two or more students/staff with COVID-19 at one or more buildings, with building closures dependent on how many positive cases there are in the district.
The state Department of Education’s Phased Reopening Plan only requires school districts to notify staff, families and the public when there are school closures and if there are any changes in safety protocols.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.