Wilson Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19

A Wilson Middle School student is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, district superintendent Christina Spielbauer said in a letter to parents Friday.

Spielbauer said the student is in the "A" student group which meets on Mondays and Tuesdays for in-person learning and was sent home to isolate.

That report comes a day after Carlisle reported Thursday that a high school student was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Friday's letter said the district has been in close communication with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and will follow their recommended guidance in terms of quarantining of the student and disinfecting the building.

The Department of Health will assist the district with risk assessment, isolation and quarantine recommendations and will conduct contract tracing, with assistance from the school, to determine who needs to be quarantined. The school nurse will follow up with quarantined students to ensure they are following protocols.