Where It Stands: Vo-tech enrollment soars as CPACTC offers expanded healthcare program

The prognosis looks good for students enrolled in the Healthcare Pathways program at the Cumberland Perry Area Career and Technical Center.
Work was completed over the summer on a project to convert an underused cafeteria into classroom/lab space for an expanded program that offers greater capacity and flexibility, said Justin Bruhn, CPACTC administrative director.
The $1.25 million project enabled this school in Silver Spring Township to add a third teacher to the pathway and to increase program enrollment from about 100 students last year to nearly 150 students this year, Bruhn said. “We are happy to welcome a large group of first-year students with the new space.”
So far this year, overall enrollment stands at 1,240 making this the largest student body in the 50-plus year history of the building which, until recently, was called the Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School. The second largest enrollment was 1,154 students in 2020-2021.
Cumberland Perry Area Career & Technical Center hosts summer career camp for middle school students in August
“We have seen growth across-the-board,” Bruhn said. “Virtually, every [career] cluster is at or near capacity. There’s new recognition for the opportunities a technical education can provide in a variety of pathways.”
The past 10 years has seen a gradual shift away from what Bruhn called the inaccurate perception that technical programs are a limited option. He attributed this change in attitude to families reexamining the scope of choices as the costs of a post-secondary college education continue to escalate.
A decade ago, annual enrollment at the school was around 900 students, Bruhn said. The maximum capacity of the building is about 1,300 students. CPACTC teachers offer instruction in about 22 different career paths.
Prior to the conversion project, the healthcare pathway consisted of about 100 students in a two-teacher nursing assisting program. The two classrooms and one lab were not clustered together but were instead arranged around an angle in the school hallways.
What was once the cafeteria is now a cluster of three classrooms in front of one shared lab space that is designed for flexible use, allowing the school to changes its healthcare curriculum in response to changes in that industry.
“We’ve tried to simulate the environment that students are going to experience when they leave here with the same type of equipment and the same type of set-up,” Bruhn said. “We went from a largely linear three-year curriculum to one in which the students have a bit more options where they can select electives. We still do a significant amount of patient care skills, but we’re providing that sooner and in a more condensed format.”
This change in format frees up time for each student to personalize their own pathway with electives. This year, the school added a course in phlebotomy/lab procedures A. In 2022-2023, electives will be added in pharmacology and EKG/lab procedures B. This will be followed in 2023-2024 with an elective course in office procedures.
First-year students are required to take such core classes as Introduction to Healthcare and Anatomy, Physiology and Medical Terminology. Second-year students are required to take a training course as a nurse’s aide. There will continue to be opportunities for third-year students to participate in cooperative education or an internship.
“The demand is there for it,” Bruhn said. “Our community needs more workers in this area. We’re trying to do our part to help students on that career pathway.”
The project to convert the cafeteria costs about $1.25 million. Half that money was drawn out of reserves while the other half will be paid over two budget years by the 13 schools districts that send students to CPACTC.
The 13 districts include seven in Cumberland County: Big Spring, Camp Hill, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg, South Middleton and West Shore. Other districts are Northern York, Upper Adams, Greenwood, Newport, Susquenita and West Perry.
Half of $1.25 million is about $625,000. The financing plan called for the sending districts to pay $312,500 in fiscal year 2020-2021 and $312,500 in fiscal year 2021-2022.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.