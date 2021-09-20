Where It Stands: Vo-tech enrollment soars as CPACTC offers expanded healthcare program

A decade ago, annual enrollment at the school was around 900 students, Bruhn said. The maximum capacity of the building is about 1,300 students. CPACTC teachers offer instruction in about 22 different career paths.

Prior to the conversion project, the healthcare pathway consisted of about 100 students in a two-teacher nursing assisting program. The two classrooms and one lab were not clustered together but were instead arranged around an angle in the school hallways.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What was once the cafeteria is now a cluster of three classrooms in front of one shared lab space that is designed for flexible use, allowing the school to changes its healthcare curriculum in response to changes in that industry.

“We’ve tried to simulate the environment that students are going to experience when they leave here with the same type of equipment and the same type of set-up,” Bruhn said. “We went from a largely linear three-year curriculum to one in which the students have a bit more options where they can select electives. We still do a significant amount of patient care skills, but we’re providing that sooner and in a more condensed format.”