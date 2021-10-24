Where It Stands: The New Story School on York Road has been providing support to autistic children since fall 2020

A greater demand for services at a more centralized location prompted New Story Schools about a year ago to open a branch campus at 346 York Road in South Middleton Township.

Based regionally in Mountville, Lancaster County, New Story Schools had a Harrisburg campus since 2005 and a New Cumberland campus since Oct. 2018, said Nichole Arnold, vice president for the central Pennsylvania region.

For years, school districts throughout Cumberland County sent students with an autism spectrum disorder to either the Harrisburg or New Cumberland locations, Arnold said. Gradually, the need to base services out of a different, more centralized location came up during conversations with public school administrators.

This prompted New Story officials to search for buildings farther west that match the company profile of having everything on one floor within at least 20,000 square feet.

The York Road building used to house a branch campus of the McCann School of Business & Technology. The interior spaces were already designed for education use, Arnold said. “We didn’t have to make a lot of structural modifications.”

New Story Schools leased the building in February 2020, about a month before the outbreak of COVID-19 forced the closure of public schools. Seven months later, in September 2020, the York Road campus received its license from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to provide autism support services.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with districts in Cumberland County to help support students with an autism spectrum disorder that are in need of an alternative educational placement,” Arnold said. “We look forward to being an active member in the Carlisle community and collaborating with families and districts to best support our students.”

The York Road campus consists of 11 classrooms, a gym, a cafeteria, a mock apartment and a STEAM lab offering students opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. There are also support rooms to help students learn pre-vocation skills.

Forty-six staff positions support an enrollment of about 45 students in grades K-12 from districts throughout Cumberland County and the Chambersburg area. Staff members include a speech therapist, an occupational therapist, a behavioral analyst and behavior consultants, Arnold said. “We have no more than eight students per classroom.”

The York Road campus operated only as a New Story School for much of 2020-21. This past summer, a River Rock Academy moved from a Carlisle Area School District building into the rear portion of the 50,000 square foot York Road building, Arnold said.

A branch of New Story Schools, River Rock Academy campuses offer alternative education for disruptive youths in grades 6-12. The academy on York Road has an entrance and facilities separate from the New Story School for autistic students.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

