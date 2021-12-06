Where It Stands: Secretary commends CV 9th Grade Academy for role in easing transitions

Cumberland Valley School District’s 9th Grade Academy is a phenomenal example of how to address the challenges of an often difficult transitional year, a state official said last week.

Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega toured the school in Hampden Township that serves as a springboard for about 750 students heading into Cumberland Valley High School and beyond.

“It’s going to create some interesting outcomes,” Ortega said, adding that other districts could use the academy as a model on which to base programs that segment off a critical grade level for enhanced early intervention.

A news release issued last week by the Education Department said the academy requires all freshmen to participate in a seminar designed to help them prepare for grades 10-12. During the course, students meet weekly with an assigned advisory group and teachers who offer lessons on time management, study/note taking skills and social/emotional learning.

“We know that there are a few critical, transitional years for students, and ninth grade is one of those formative years that require targeted supports and resources to ensure future success,” Ortega said. “Through the academy, Cumberland Valley’s freshman students have the opportunity to learn and grow in an environment focused solely on their needs, which will ultimately prepare them for the next step in their education journey.”

The origins of the CV academy go back almost two years when district officials were trying to figure out the best way to repurpose the former Good Hope Middle School, which closed at the end of the 2018-19 school year with the completion of the new Mountain View Middle School.

At first, the district looked at using the Good Hope building as a STEM academy where high-achieving students could receive enriched instruction in science, technology, engineering and math, Superintendent David Christopher said. The STEM academy fell through in favor of a 9th Grade Academy to address a serious enrollment problem.

“We knew we had challenges at the high school level regarding growth,” Christopher said. “We had too many kids in the school. We needed a relief valve.”

Nationwide research has shown that ninth grade academic performance can be a key factor in high school graduation rates and college attendance, Christopher said. “We are also seeing our largest exodus from the school district to cyber charter schools in that transition from eighth to ninth grade.”

With an enrollment approaching 3,000-plus students, Cumberland Valley High School can be overwhelming for any freshman trying to transition from the Eagle View or Mountain View middle schools. For years, it was too easy for freshmen to get lost in such a large student body.

In the end, it made more sense for the district to spend $16 million to renovate and repurpose the Good Hope building into an academy than to build a $50 million structure, Christopher said. Renovation work began in fall 2020 and continued through late August when the building reopened for students.

The academy is the first time students from Eagle View and Mountain View share the same space. Not only does this help with the transition into grades 10-12, it helps the students identify themselves as the Class of 2025, Christopher said.

As of last week, Cumberland Valley students were a third of the way through 2021-22. It will take time before the district knows how successful the 9th Grade Academy has been for student academic performance. District administrators have to be careful in their interpretation of key indicators because of the instructional challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will be looking at students grades and how many failures we have this year,” Christopher said. “It will be tough because the kids will be coming off a difficult year [2020-21].”

