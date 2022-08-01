Where It Stands: Classical Christian school set to open in South Middleton Township Sept. 6

The Logos School in South Middleton Township is set to launch on Sept. 6 for the 2022-23 academic year.

The new school, which is based on the classical Christian model, is enrolling students for kindergarten through sixth grade using space rented from the Carlisle Evangelical Free Church at 290 Petersburg Road in the township.

An informational meeting and school tour are scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Corey and Julie Gelbaugh are in charge, and organizers are partnering with a team of experts to set up the school. Logos will be part of the Association of Classical Christian Schools.

“Classical education takes learning back to how it was practiced prior to the progressive movement early in the 20th century when schools switched from a liberal arts education to job training,” said Julie Gelbaugh, head of Logos School.

“It builds a foundation on sharpening student’s reasoning, language and rhetorical skills, while keeping Christ at the center,” she said. “I’m excited to be a part of a learning environment where teachers and students are driven by the desire to glorify God in all we do, which I know will enable us to create and sustain this educational model within our local community.”

Julie Gelbaugh has experience as a speech language pathologist for a public school system, and her husband, Corey Gelbaugh, is a web developer in the education field who has built several educational applications.

Retired teachers Denise Eschenmann and Debbie Harris-Heishman have been appointed directors of curriculum and instruction to set the standard and to guide the school's educators.

Eschenmann is a National Board Certified teacher and a Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year finalist with 38 years of experience teaching fifth grade, mentoring teachers and providing professional development in math and other areas in Carlisle and other school districts.

Harris-Heishman is a 35-year veteran educator, having taught kindergarten through third grade, and was the recipient of the Matz Award for Excellence during her tenure as a South Middleton School District teacher.

“It has been an honor to fill this role for Logos School and for the community,” Eschenmann said. “To step in to help build the foundation of this school and mentor its teachers seems like the perfect next step. Debbie and I are committed to creating a positive atmosphere where children are met where they are in their academic and life journey and are given the tools and resources needed to help bring out their best, providing them with every avenue to live out their potential.”

Representing nearly 400 member and accredited schools, the Association of Classical Christian School describes itself as the largest and most widely recognized representative of classical Christian education.

Though Logos is currently enrolling students for K-6, plans are to add more grades in future years. When the school is teaching K-12, it will reach full accreditation with the Association of Classical Christian School.

For more information about the Logos School, the association or enrolling students for 2022-23, visit the website at www.logosschoolpa.com. Questions can also be directed to info@logosschoolpa.com or 717-701-0369.