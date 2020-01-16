Contractors have until Jan. 30 to submit bids on the proposed track and turf replacement project at the Boiling Springs High School stadium.
South Middleton School Board members could vote on whether to award bids as early as Feb. 18, according to a project timeline developed by Zach Gump, district director of buildings and grounds.
If approved, work on the project could begin the week after the June 5 graduation, Gump said. The goal is to complete the project by mid-August with first priority going to turf replacement, he said.
“We want to work from the inside out,” Gump said Monday after a facilities committee meeting. “We don’t want to drive heavy equipment over the track.”
Bids
Gump briefed board members Jan. 6 on the project details. The board then voted unanimously to release the bid specifications prepared by the consulting firm Turf, Track & Court LLC of Hershey.
The briefing included a PowerPoint presentation outlining the condition of the artificial turf that was first installed in March 2009.
Not only has the turf exceeded its life expectancy of eight to 10 years but heavy use has caused it to deteriorate to the point where its monofilament fibers have thinned out in places and broken away from its backing surface, Gump said. The turf has lost its cushioning effect and now it barely meets the standards for use by sports teams, he said.
Turf replacement includes removing and disposing the existing turf, grading the stone base back to its original engineered specifications and replacing the turf field with a dual fiber filament and crumb rubber/sand base. The estimated cost of this phase of the project is about $500,000.
Prior to the start of turf replacement, a technical scan will be done of the geology under the field site to check for sinkholes, Gump said. “It also allows us to get a feel for any potential problems.”
Between now and late February, Gump plans to meet with Nicole Weber, district business and operations manager, to verify whether the stadium track and turf are covered for sinkholes under the district property insurance policy.
Sinkholes
Board member Denise MacIvor, who chairs the facilities committee, said she plans to sit in on the meeting between Gump and Weber, which could also involve a phone call to the district insurance agent or broker. The district recently changed its property insurance carrier.
MacIvor said she saw emails from the carrier that suggest the turf and track would be covered under the current policy in the event of a sinkhole. “But then I heard that the property insurance does not cover sinkholes,” she said. “There’s a contradiction there.”
Gump said the last time a sinkhole developed under the field, an engineer from an insurance company told him the remediation work was not covered under the district insurance policy. Gump said that sinkhole did not impact the turf surface but damaged the underlying layer.
MacIvor felt that it was important to clarify for the board-as-a-whole what is covered by the property insurance. “I don’t want anyone to be caught short,” she said, adding the answer could influence the board’s decision on the project.
The stadium track surface is 17 years old and has exceeded its life expectancy, Gump said. He said there are areas of major delamination especially in turns one and two. Delamination is where the top-most layer of rubberized surface material degrades and separates from the underlying asphalt subbase.
Seams
In his early January briefing, Gump told board members that seams had developed in the cold expansion joints of the track surface that allowed for moisture to penetrate and breakdown the rubberized surface. The seams were caused by a combination of age along with wear and tear.
The consulting firm of Turf, Track & Courts recommends the district remove the current track surface and mill down the top-most inch and a half of asphalt. The district should then resurface the track with an inch and a half of new asphalt topped by a fresh layer of rubberized material.
Three surface options were presented ranging from a 13 mm structural spray that guarantees a five- to seven-year lifespan to a 15 mm sealed flood and chip for a 10- to 14-year lifespan. The cost estimate depends on the type of surface treatment selected and ranges from $303,500 to $383,500.
Aside from looking at insurance coverage, MacIvor suggested board members consider reviewing and revising the district policy on facilities use and rentals to account for the long-term investment on upkeep that goes with the stadium track and turf replacement project.
“It would be good to think about what we want long before we cut the ribbon on the changes we do there,” MacIvor said. “I would like us to get in front of it and not chase a problem later.”
MacIvor said it was important for board members to discuss what uses to permit and what uses to prohibit before the project is complete and the district is in a position to reopen the stadium to public use.
South Middleton School District first closed off access in late August 2018 to limit the wear and tear on the track and the artificial turf field. The goal was to extend the life of the stadium complex for student athletes and physical education classes.