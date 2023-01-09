Where It Stands: Bellaire Drive in Carlisle to remain closed to public, with emergency access controlled by gates

Carlisle Area School District is awaiting the delivery of security gates to permanently close off Bellaire Drive between the high school stadium and the new synthetic turf field on the main district campus.

For years, motorists have used the two-lane district-owned road that cuts through the center of the campus as a shortcut between Route 74/Waggoner’s Gap Road and West Penn Street.

Last June, the district closed that stretch to thru traffic due to the construction of the turf field and because it creates unnecessary vehicle traffic that could compromise the safety of students traveling by foot. The road remains closed off with a small road closed sign and orange cones at each end.

Since then, district officials have talked with local first-responders about having gates installed at the north and south ends of the road that could give police, EMS and fire vehicles access in an emergency.

One idea under discussion was to have that access triggered by an Opticom system mounted on many emergency vehicles or by the key fobs local police have to access school buildings on the main campus. But the estimated cost of that idea came back at $150,000, Superintendent Colleen Friend said Thursday. “That was not financially sound.”

Instead, the district will install security gates that use a manual combination lock code known to first-responders throughout Cumberland County, Friend said.

Last May, during the lead-up to the road closure, Nathan Harig, assistant chief of administration for Cumberland Goodwill EMS, expressed concern that the lack of thru access could have a serious impact on response times and emergency routes that have been planned out by the ambulance service and other first-responders.

Harig said closing Bellaire Drive would divert motorists accustomed to the shortcut to neighborhood streets in the area, including two intersections that have a history of crashes and near misses. He identified those intersections as B and Franklin streets and West North and Franklin streets.

At that time, construction was getting started on the roundabout at College and B streets. There was concern that project could further complicate the traffic pattern in that part of Carlisle Borough. Work on the roundabout was completed in November.

“The reopening of College Street and the success of the roundabout has cleared up our lingering issues with the Franklin/West North Street areas,” Harig said in an email Friday morning.

“While the gates would still be nice, we understand the cost prohibitions, particularly electrical, of a system that uses lights to automatically open them,” Harig said. “In an emergency, we’re confident that we’d be able to get through the publicly closed areas.”

Aside from the gates planned for Bellaire Drive, the district will install two security gates on a service road that runs between Wilson Middle School and Carlisle High School, Friend said. “It’s not supposed to be a road that’s well-traveled.”

As with Bellaire Drive, the gates on the service road could be opened by first-responders using the combination lock code, Friend said. The cost of the four gates is $30,815, she said.