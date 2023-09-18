Recent issues have forced one school district to put three schools into remote learning and one private school to close Monday.

Trinity High School officials reported Sunday on Facebook that due to an electrical issue, it had to close the school Monday with no online learning. A PPL subcontractor was at the school working to resolve the problem.

Students at three West Shore School District schools will go remote on a rotating basis for the next two weeks due to transportation issues, officials reported Saturday.

The remote scheduling affects students at Cedar Cliff High School, Red Land High School and Crossroads Middle School, with middle school students working remotely one day the next two weeks and remote days for each of the high schools two days a week.

Superintendent Todd Stoltz reported in a letter to parents that the district is suffering from a shortage of bus drivers, which will also cause an adjustment to drop-off and pick-up times for those who are being transported to schools.

While the district looks at hiring and training drivers, officials did note that there have been problems with student behavior on buses.

"This school year we have seen an increase in inappropriate student behavior on the bus," the district said in the letter to parents, adding that it will continue to address such incidents at the building level, but encouraged parents to talk to their children about appropriate bus behavior and respective drivers.

Officials also noted that there have been multiple occasions where adult family members have boarded a school bus and addressed another family's child, even though adults are not permitted to get on the bus while it is transporting students.

"This behavior threatens the safety of the students and the driver, and it is against the law," the district said.

Stoltz told parents that there is no definitive answer as to how long the transportation issues will affect in-person learning at the district.