WellSpan Health to provide on-campus services at Shippensburg University

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shippensburg University on Thursday announced that through a partnership with WellSpan Health, the regional health care system will provide on-campus services to university students.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Shippensburg University to provide quality health services to their campus. Ensuring access to quality health care is our mission, and by working together, we are doing just that for their students," said Niki Hinckle, vice president of operations for WellSpan Health in Adams, Cumberland and Franklin counties.

WellSpan will operate out of the university's Etter Health Center and provide primary health care as well as wellness programming for nutrition, physical fitness and disease prevention.

The health system will also provide point-of-care testing, including COVID-19 testing when necessary, as well as medication and immunization services. Students will also have access to telemedicine services through WellSpan.

The center will be open to all university students and will operate during the regular semester from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Shippensburg University previously announced that its students will return to campus in the fall.