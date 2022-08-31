Welcome 2022: A look at the public schools in Cumberland County

Here is a general look at the public school districts in Cumberland County:
Big Spring School District
Address: 45 Mount Rock Road, Newville
Website: www.bigspringsd.org
Enrollment: about 2,600
Area: 194.2 square miles
Municipalities: Cooke Township, Newville Borough, Lower Mifflin Township, Upper Mifflin Township, Lower Frankford Township, Upper Frankford Township, South Newton Township, North Newton Township, Penn Township, West Pennsboro Township
District population: 19,000
Superintendent: Kevin Roberts
School board: William Swanson, Robert Over, Todd Diehl, William Piper, Richard Roush, John Wardle, Frank Myers, Kenneth Fisher and Donna Webster. The school board meets at 8 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. Committee meetings are held prior to the start of the regular board meetings. The meetings are held in the large group room or auditorium at the high school.
Taxes: 15.89 mills
Last teacher strike: 1993-94 school year
Big Spring High School
100 Mount Rock Road, Newville
Principal: Jason Shover
Grades: 9-12
Big Spring Middle School
43 Mount Rock Road, Newville
Principal: Clarissa Nace
Grades: 6-8
Mount Rock Elementary School
47 Mount Rock Road, Newville
Principal: Karen Ward
Grades: K-5
Newville Elementary School
100 Steelstown Road, Newville
Principal: William Wonders
Grades: K-5
Oak Flat Elementary School
334 Centerville Road, Newville
Principal: Stacey Kimble
Grades: K-5
Camp Hill School District
Address: 2627 Chestnut St., Camp Hill
Website: www.camphillsd.k12.pa.us
Enrollment: About 1,300
Area: 2.1 square miles
Municipalities: Camp Hill Borough
District population: 7,600
Superintendent: Daniel Serfass
School board: Randall Gale, Gregory Lamay, Neil Connelly, Laurie Kennedy, Robert Latham, Melanie Gurgiolo, Geoffrey McInroy, Josceylon Buchs and Karen Mallah. The school board meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and third Mondays of each month. The meeting on the second Monday is a work session; the meeting on the third Monday is a regular board meeting. The meetings are held in the cafeteria of the middle school and high school.
Taxes: 18.40 mills
Last teacher strike: N/A
Camp Hill Senior High School
100 S. 24th St., Camp Hill
Principal: Mark Ziegler
Grades: 9-12
Camp Hill Middle School
2401 Chestnut St., Camp Hill
Principal: Leslee DeLong
Grades: 6-8
Eisenhower Elementary School
340 N. 21st St., Camp Hill
Principal: Sandra Fauser
Grades: 3-5
Hoover Elementary School
420 S. 24th St., Camp Hill
Principal: Eileen Czarnecki
Grades: K-2
Carlisle Area School District
Address: 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle
Website: www.carlisleschools.org
Enrollment: About 5,000
Area: 76.2 square miles
Municipalities: Carlisle Borough, Mount Holly Springs Borough, North Middleton Township, Dickinson Township and the Carlisle Barracks.
District population: 34,700
Superintendent: Colleen Friend
School board: Paula Bussard, Linda Manning, Bruce Clash, Rick Coplen, Gerald Eby, Anne Lauritzen, Jon Tarrant, Sue Bower and David Miller. The school board meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for its regular business meeting. Committee meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first or second Thursday of each month, if necessary. All board meetings take place in the board room of the Fowler Education Center, 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle.
Taxes: 15.97 mills
Last teachers’ strike: Five days in May 2006
Carlisle High School
623 W. Penn St., Carlisle
Principal: Patricia Buffington
Grades: 9-12
Lamberton Middle School
777 S. Hanover St., Carlisle
Principal: Keith Colestock
Grades: 6-8
Wilson Middle School
900 Waggoner’s Gap Road, Carlisle
Principal: Jacob Evans
Grades: 6-8
Bellaire Elementary School
905 Waggoner’s Gap Road, Carlisle
Principal: Jeffery Bell
Grades: K-5
Crestview Elementary School
240 Longs Gap Road, Carlisle
Principal: Aaron Carmichael
Grades: K-5
Hamilton Elementary School
735 Clay St., Carlisle
Principal: Robert Kilmer
Grades: K-5
LeTort Elementary School
110 E. South St., Carlisle
Principal: Barbara Wohlgemuth
Grades: K-5
Mooreland Elementary School
329 Wilson St., Carlisle
Principal: Kyle Slusser
Grades: K-5
Mt. Holly Springs Elementary School
110 Mooreland Ave., Mount Holly Springs
Principal: Molli Davis
Grades: K-5
North Dickinson Elementary School
151 N. Dickinson Road, Carlisle
Principal: Brian Gochenour
Grades: K-5
Cumberland Perry Area |Career & Technical Center
Address: 110 Old Willow Mill Road, Mechanicsburg
Website: www.cpatech.org
Enrollment: About 1,000
Member District Enrollment: Big Spring, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Greenwood, Mechanicsburg, Newport, Northern York, South Middleton, Susquenita, Upper Adams, West Perry, West Shore
Principal: Joseph Knouse
Grades Offered: 9, 10, 11, 12
Career and Technical Programs: Advertising and art design, automotive collision technology, carpentry, computer networking, computer programming, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, dental assisting, diesel technology, early childhood education, electrical construction and maintenance, electronics technology, graphic communications, horticulture/landscaping, HVAC, logistics and warehouse management, masonry, nursing, precision machine technology, welding and social studies
Cumberland Valley School District
Address: 6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Website: www.cvschools.org
Enrollment: About 8,000
Area: 103 square miles
Municipalities: Hampden, Middlesex, Monroe and Silver Spring townships
Superintendent: David Christopher
School board: Michael Gossert, Heather Dunn, Brian Drapp, Greg Rausch, Barbara Geistwhite, Michelle Nestor, Bud Shaffner, Jevon Ford and Jessica Silcox. The school board meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. Committee meetings are held prior to the board meetings. Meetings are held in the district office board room, 6746 Carlisle Pike.
Taxes: 10.89 mills
Last teacher strike: Three days in 1990
Cumberland Valley High School
6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Principal: Nicole Malinoski
Grades: 10-12
Cumberland Valley 9th Grade Academy (CV9)
451 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg
Associate Principal: Rob Martin
Grade: 9
Eagle View Middle School
6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Principal: John Gallagher
Grades: 6-8
Mountain View Middle School
451 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg
Principal: Jeff Hosenfeld
Grades: 6-8
Green Ridge Elementary School
1 Green Ridge Road, Mechanicsburg
Principal: Maria Miller
Grades: K-5
Hampden Elementary School
441 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg
Principal: Todd Franze
Grades: K-5
Middlesex Elementary School
250 North Middlesex Road, Carlisle
Principal: Stephanie Eldridge
Grades: K-5
Monroe Elementary School
1240 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs
Principal: Megan Ward
Grades: K-5
Shaull Elementary School
1 Shaull Drive, Enola
Principal: Mike Azzalina
Grades: K-5
Silver Spring Elementary School
6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Principal: David Gilbert
Grades: K-5
Sporting Hill Elementary School
210 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg
Principal: Dayl Lynn Shaddock
Grades: K-5
Winding Creek Elementary School
33 Bali Hai Road, Mechanicsburg
Principal: Chad Runkle
Grades: K-5
East Pennsboro Area School District
Address: 890 Valley St., Enola
Website: www.epasd.org
Enrollment: About 2,700
Area: 10.9 square miles
Municipalities: East Pennsboro Township, Enola, Summerdale, West Fairview Township, parts of Camp Hill
District population: 12,000
Superintendent: Michael Robinson
School board: Dennis Helm, Jason Oyler, Leslie Marshall, Stephanie Andrejack, Denise Pearson, Sharon Pallotta, Ning Agbay, Peter Patitsas and Cindi Ward. The board meets the first Thursday following the first Monday and the third Monday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the District Administration Center, 890 Valley St., Enola.
Taxes: 13.61 mills
Last teacher strike: 1991
East Pennsboro Area Senior High School
425 Shady Lane, Enola
Principal: Jonathan Bucher
Grades: 9-12
East Pennsboro Area Middle School
529 N. Enola Drive, Enola
Principal: David Wright
Grades: 5-8
East Pennsboro Elementary School
840 Panther Highway, Enola
Principal: Richard Tysarczyk
Grades: K-4
West Creek Hills Elementary School
400 Erford Road, Camp Hill
Principal: Michael Pietropola
Grades: K-4
Mechanicsburg Area School District
Address: 100 E. Elmwood Ave., Mechanicsburg
Website: www.mbgsd.org
Enrollment: About 4,000
Area: 16.1 square miles
Municipalities: Mechanicsburg and Shiremanstown boroughs and Upper Allen Township
District population: 26,000
Superintendent: Mark Leidy
School board: Dawn Merris, John Rupp, Tracy Morgan, Richard Bradley, Dennis Burkhard, Ryan Hartman, Layne Lebo, Joshua Rhodes and Brian Sanker. The school board meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. The meeting on the second Tuesday is a regular board meeting; the meeting on the fourth Tuesday is a work session.
Taxes: 15.21 mills
Last teacher strike: Threatened in 1988-89, but no strike took place.
Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School
500 S. Broad St., Mechanicsburg
Principal: David Harris
Grades: 9-12
Mechanicsburg Middle School
1750 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg
Principal: Joel Yohn
Grades: 6-8
Elmwood Academy
100 E. Elmwood Ave., Mechanicsburg
Principal: Joseph Underkoffler
Grades: 4-5
Broad Street Elementary School
200 S. Broad St., Mechanicsburg
Principal: Stacy Alexander
Grades: 1-3
Northside Elementary School
411 N. Walnut St., Mechanicsburg
Principal: Ashlyn Ecker
Grades: 1-3
Shepherdstown Elementary School
1849 S. York St., Mechanicsburg
Principal: Krista Archibald
Grades: 1-3
Upper Allen Elementary School
1790 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg
Principal: John McIntosh
Grades: 1-3
Kindergarten Academy
505 S. Filbert St., Mechanicsburg
Principal: Kristen Sachs
Grades: K
Shippensburg Area School District
Address: 317 N. Morris St., Shippensburg
Website: www.shipk12.org
Enrollment: About 3,000
Area: 123.4 square miles
Municipalities: Hopewell Township, Newburg Borough, Shippensburg Borough, Shippensburg Township, Southampton Township (Cumberland County), Southampton Township (Franklin County) and Orrstown Borough
District population: 28,000
Superintendent: William August
School board: Mark Buterbaugh, Charles Suders, Jim Bard, Dwayne Burt, Nathan Goates, Fred Scott, Becky Wolfinger, Steph Eberly and Levi Cressler. The board of school directors meets in regular sessions on the fourth Monday of each month, except for December. In addition, the board will meet publicly the second Monday of each month, except December and July, for the primary purpose of planning. All meetings begin at 7:30 p.m. and are held in the cafeteria at the Shippensburg Area Middle School, 101 Park Place, Shippensburg.
Taxes: 12.62 (Cumberland County)
Last teacher strike: In the 1980s
Shippensburg Area Senior High School
201 Eberly Drive, Shippensburg
Principal: Deborah Luffy
Grades 9-12
Shippensburg Area Middle School
101 Park Place, Shippensburg
Principal: Greg Miller
Grades: 6-8
Shippensburg Area Intermediate School
601 Hollar Ave., Shippensburg
Principal: Teri Mowery
Grades: 4-5
James Burd Elementary School
600 Brad St., Shippensburg
Principal: Matthew Flohr
Grades: K-3
Grace B. Luhrs University Elementary School
Shippensburg University 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg
Director: Holly Garner
Grades: K-5
Nancy Grayson Elementary School
301 Lurgan Ave., Shippensburg
Principal: Jeremy Eastman
Grades: K-3
South Middleton School District
Address: 4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs
Website: www.smsd.us
Enrollment: About 2,000
Area: 49.5 square miles
Municipalities: South Middleton Township
Township population: 14,500 residents
Superintendent: James Estep
School board: Brad Group, Bethanne Sellers, Robin Scherer, Eric Berry, Terry Draper, Anthony Lucido, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner. The board of directors meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. Board committee meetings are held at 6 p.m., prior to the board meetings.
Taxes: 11.82 mills
Last teacher strike: 1981
Boiling Springs High School
4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs
Principal: Joel Hain
Grades: 9-12
Yellow Breeches Middle School
4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs
Principal: Jesse White
Grades: 6-8
Iron Forge Elementary School
4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs
Principal: Trisha Reed
Grades: 4-5
W. G. Rice Elementary School
805 Holly Pike, Mount Holly Springs
Principal: David Boley
Grades: K-3
West Shore School District
Address: 507 Fishing Creek Road, P.O. Box 803, New Cumberland
Website: www.wssd.k12.pa.us
Enrollment: About 7,800
Area: 74.4 square miles
Municipalities: Lemoyne Borough, New Cumberland Borough, Wormleysburg Borough, Goldsboro Borough, Lewisberry Borough, Fairview Township, Lower Allen Township and Newberry Township.
District population: 62,000
Superintendent: Todd Stoltz
School board: Judith Crocenzi, Brian Guistwhite, Frank Kambic, Sheri Moyer, Abigail Tierney, Frederick Stoltenburg, Christopher Kambic, Edward Fogel and Heidi Thomas. The school board meets at 7 p.m. in the district administration center on the third Thursday of each month. Study sessions occur at 7 p.m. the previous week.
Taxes: 13.06 (Cumberland County)
Last teacher strike: 1988
Below is a look at the schools that have Cumberland County residents:
Cedar Cliff High School
1301 Carlisle Road, Camp Hill
Principal: Kevin Fillgrove
Grades: 9-12
Red Land Senior High School
560 Fishing Creek Road, Lewisberry
Principal: Melissa Herbert
Grades: 9-12
Allen Middle School
4225 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill
Principal: Brian Granger
Grades: 6-8
New Cumberland Middle School
331 Eighth Street, New Cumberland
Principal: Christian D’Annibale
Grades: 6-8
Highland Elementary School
1325 Carlisle Road, Camp Hill
Principal: Meghan Sheraw
Grades: K-5
Hillside Elementary School
516 Seventh Street, New Cumberland
Principal: Julie Dougherty
Grades: K-5
Rossmoyne Elementary School
1225 Rossmoyne Road, Mechanicsburg
Principal: Christopher Stine
Grades: 3-5
Washington Heights Elementary School
531 Walnut Street, Lemoyne
Principal: Michele Trevino
Grades: K-5