Welcome 2022: A look at the public schools in Cumberland County

Here is a general look at the public school districts in Cumberland County:

Big Spring School District

Address: 45 Mount Rock Road, Newville

Enrollment: about 2,600

Area: 194.2 square miles

Municipalities: Cooke Township, Newville Borough, Lower Mifflin Township, Upper Mifflin Township, Lower Frankford Township, Upper Frankford Township, South Newton Township, North Newton Township, Penn Township, West Pennsboro Township

District population: 19,000

Superintendent: Kevin Roberts

School board: William Swanson, Robert Over, Todd Diehl, William Piper, Richard Roush, John Wardle, Frank Myers, Kenneth Fisher and Donna Webster. The school board meets at 8 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. Committee meetings are held prior to the start of the regular board meetings. The meetings are held in the large group room or auditorium at the high school.

Taxes: 15.89 mills

Last teacher strike: 1993-94 school year

Big Spring High School

100 Mount Rock Road, Newville

Principal: Jason Shover

Grades: 9-12

Big Spring Middle School

43 Mount Rock Road, Newville

Principal: Clarissa Nace

Grades: 6-8

Mount Rock Elementary School

47 Mount Rock Road, Newville

Principal: Karen Ward

Grades: K-5

Newville Elementary School

100 Steelstown Road, Newville

Principal: William Wonders

Grades: K-5

Oak Flat Elementary School

334 Centerville Road, Newville

Principal: Stacey Kimble

Grades: K-5

Camp Hill School District

Address: 2627 Chestnut St., Camp Hill

Enrollment: About 1,300

Area: 2.1 square miles

Municipalities: Camp Hill Borough

District population: 7,600

Superintendent: Daniel Serfass

School board: Randall Gale, Gregory Lamay, Neil Connelly, Laurie Kennedy, Robert Latham, Melanie Gurgiolo, Geoffrey McInroy, Josceylon Buchs and Karen Mallah. The school board meets at 7:30 p.m. on the second and third Mondays of each month. The meeting on the second Monday is a work session; the meeting on the third Monday is a regular board meeting. The meetings are held in the cafeteria of the middle school and high school.

Taxes: 18.40 mills

Last teacher strike: N/A

Camp Hill Senior High School

100 S. 24th St., Camp Hill

Principal: Mark Ziegler

Grades: 9-12

Camp Hill Middle School

2401 Chestnut St., Camp Hill

Principal: Leslee DeLong

Grades: 6-8

Eisenhower Elementary School

340 N. 21st St., Camp Hill

Principal: Sandra Fauser

Grades: 3-5

Hoover Elementary School

420 S. 24th St., Camp Hill

Principal: Eileen Czarnecki

Grades: K-2

Carlisle Area School District

Address: 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle

Enrollment: About 5,000

Area: 76.2 square miles

Municipalities: Carlisle Borough, Mount Holly Springs Borough, North Middleton Township, Dickinson Township and the Carlisle Barracks.

District population: 34,700

Superintendent: Colleen Friend

School board: Paula Bussard, Linda Manning, Bruce Clash, Rick Coplen, Gerald Eby, Anne Lauritzen, Jon Tarrant, Sue Bower and David Miller. The school board meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for its regular business meeting. Committee meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first or second Thursday of each month, if necessary. All board meetings take place in the board room of the Fowler Education Center, 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle.

Taxes: 15.97 mills

Last teachers’ strike: Five days in May 2006

Carlisle High School

623 W. Penn St., Carlisle

Principal: Patricia Buffington

Grades: 9-12

Lamberton Middle School

777 S. Hanover St., Carlisle

Principal: Keith Colestock

Grades: 6-8

Wilson Middle School

900 Waggoner’s Gap Road, Carlisle

Principal: Jacob Evans

Grades: 6-8

Bellaire Elementary School

905 Waggoner’s Gap Road, Carlisle

Principal: Jeffery Bell

Grades: K-5

Crestview Elementary School

240 Longs Gap Road, Carlisle

Principal: Aaron Carmichael

Grades: K-5

Hamilton Elementary School

735 Clay St., Carlisle

Principal: Robert Kilmer

Grades: K-5

LeTort Elementary School

110 E. South St., Carlisle

Principal: Barbara Wohlgemuth

Grades: K-5

Mooreland Elementary School

329 Wilson St., Carlisle

Principal: Kyle Slusser

Grades: K-5

Mt. Holly Springs Elementary School

110 Mooreland Ave., Mount Holly Springs

Principal: Molli Davis

Grades: K-5

North Dickinson Elementary School

151 N. Dickinson Road, Carlisle

Principal: Brian Gochenour

Grades: K-5

Cumberland Perry Area |Career & Technical Center

Address: 110 Old Willow Mill Road, Mechanicsburg

Enrollment: About 1,000

Member District Enrollment: Big Spring, Camp Hill, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, East Pennsboro, Greenwood, Mechanicsburg, Newport, Northern York, South Middleton, Susquenita, Upper Adams, West Perry, West Shore

Principal: Joseph Knouse

Grades Offered: 9, 10, 11, 12

Career and Technical Programs: Advertising and art design, automotive collision technology, carpentry, computer networking, computer programming, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, dental assisting, diesel technology, early childhood education, electrical construction and maintenance, electronics technology, graphic communications, horticulture/landscaping, HVAC, logistics and warehouse management, masonry, nursing, precision machine technology, welding and social studies

Cumberland Valley School District

Address: 6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Enrollment: About 8,000

Area: 103 square miles

Municipalities: Hampden, Middlesex, Monroe and Silver Spring townships

Superintendent: David Christopher

School board: Michael Gossert, Heather Dunn, Brian Drapp, Greg Rausch, Barbara Geistwhite, Michelle Nestor, Bud Shaffner, Jevon Ford and Jessica Silcox. The school board meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month. Committee meetings are held prior to the board meetings. Meetings are held in the district office board room, 6746 Carlisle Pike.

Taxes: 10.89 mills

Last teacher strike: Three days in 1990

Cumberland Valley High School

6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Principal: Nicole Malinoski

Grades: 10-12

Cumberland Valley 9th Grade Academy (CV9)

451 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg

Associate Principal: Rob Martin

Grade: 9

Eagle View Middle School

6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Principal: John Gallagher

Grades: 6-8

Mountain View Middle School

451 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg

Principal: Jeff Hosenfeld

Grades: 6-8

Green Ridge Elementary School

1 Green Ridge Road, Mechanicsburg

Principal: Maria Miller

Grades: K-5

Hampden Elementary School

441 Skyport Road, Mechanicsburg

Principal: Todd Franze

Grades: K-5

Middlesex Elementary School

250 North Middlesex Road, Carlisle

Principal: Stephanie Eldridge

Grades: K-5

Monroe Elementary School

1240 Boiling Springs Road, Boiling Springs

Principal: Megan Ward

Grades: K-5

Shaull Elementary School

1 Shaull Drive, Enola

Principal: Mike Azzalina

Grades: K-5

Silver Spring Elementary School

6746 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Principal: David Gilbert

Grades: K-5

Sporting Hill Elementary School

210 S. Sporting Hill Road, Mechanicsburg

Principal: Dayl Lynn Shaddock

Grades: K-5

Winding Creek Elementary School

33 Bali Hai Road, Mechanicsburg

Principal: Chad Runkle

Grades: K-5

East Pennsboro Area School District

Address: 890 Valley St., Enola

Enrollment: About 2,700

Area: 10.9 square miles

Municipalities: East Pennsboro Township, Enola, Summerdale, West Fairview Township, parts of Camp Hill

District population: 12,000

Superintendent: Michael Robinson

School board: Dennis Helm, Jason Oyler, Leslie Marshall, Stephanie Andrejack, Denise Pearson, Sharon Pallotta, Ning Agbay, Peter Patitsas and Cindi Ward. The board meets the first Thursday following the first Monday and the third Monday of every month at 7:30 p.m. at the District Administration Center, 890 Valley St., Enola.

Taxes: 13.61 mills

Last teacher strike: 1991

East Pennsboro Area Senior High School

425 Shady Lane, Enola

Principal: Jonathan Bucher

Grades: 9-12

East Pennsboro Area Middle School

529 N. Enola Drive, Enola

Principal: David Wright

Grades: 5-8

East Pennsboro Elementary School

840 Panther Highway, Enola

Principal: Richard Tysarczyk

Grades: K-4

West Creek Hills Elementary School

400 Erford Road, Camp Hill

Principal: Michael Pietropola

Grades: K-4

Mechanicsburg Area School District

Address: 100 E. Elmwood Ave., Mechanicsburg

Enrollment: About 4,000

Area: 16.1 square miles

Municipalities: Mechanicsburg and Shiremanstown boroughs and Upper Allen Township

District population: 26,000

Superintendent: Mark Leidy

School board: Dawn Merris, John Rupp, Tracy Morgan, Richard Bradley, Dennis Burkhard, Ryan Hartman, Layne Lebo, Joshua Rhodes and Brian Sanker. The school board meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. The meeting on the second Tuesday is a regular board meeting; the meeting on the fourth Tuesday is a work session.

Taxes: 15.21 mills

Last teacher strike: Threatened in 1988-89, but no strike took place.

Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

500 S. Broad St., Mechanicsburg

Principal: David Harris

Grades: 9-12

Mechanicsburg Middle School

1750 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg

Principal: Joel Yohn

Grades: 6-8

Elmwood Academy

100 E. Elmwood Ave., Mechanicsburg

Principal: Joseph Underkoffler

Grades: 4-5

Broad Street Elementary School

200 S. Broad St., Mechanicsburg

Principal: Stacy Alexander

Grades: 1-3

Northside Elementary School

411 N. Walnut St., Mechanicsburg

Principal: Ashlyn Ecker

Grades: 1-3

Shepherdstown Elementary School

1849 S. York St., Mechanicsburg

Principal: Krista Archibald

Grades: 1-3

Upper Allen Elementary School

1790 S. Market St., Mechanicsburg

Principal: John McIntosh

Grades: 1-3

Kindergarten Academy

505 S. Filbert St., Mechanicsburg

Principal: Kristen Sachs

Grades: K

Shippensburg Area School District

Address: 317 N. Morris St., Shippensburg

Enrollment: About 3,000

Area: 123.4 square miles

Municipalities: Hopewell Township, Newburg Borough, Shippensburg Borough, Shippensburg Township, Southampton Township (Cumberland County), Southampton Township (Franklin County) and Orrstown Borough

District population: 28,000

Superintendent: William August

School board: Mark Buterbaugh, Charles Suders, Jim Bard, Dwayne Burt, Nathan Goates, Fred Scott, Becky Wolfinger, Steph Eberly and Levi Cressler. The board of school directors meets in regular sessions on the fourth Monday of each month, except for December. In addition, the board will meet publicly the second Monday of each month, except December and July, for the primary purpose of planning. All meetings begin at 7:30 p.m. and are held in the cafeteria at the Shippensburg Area Middle School, 101 Park Place, Shippensburg.

Taxes: 12.62 (Cumberland County)

Last teacher strike: In the 1980s

Shippensburg Area Senior High School

201 Eberly Drive, Shippensburg

Principal: Deborah Luffy

Grades 9-12

Shippensburg Area Middle School

101 Park Place, Shippensburg

Principal: Greg Miller

Grades: 6-8

Shippensburg Area Intermediate School

601 Hollar Ave., Shippensburg

Principal: Teri Mowery

Grades: 4-5

James Burd Elementary School

600 Brad St., Shippensburg

Principal: Matthew Flohr

Grades: K-3

Grace B. Luhrs University Elementary School

Shippensburg University 1871 Old Main Drive, Shippensburg

Director: Holly Garner

Grades: K-5

Nancy Grayson Elementary School

301 Lurgan Ave., Shippensburg

Principal: Jeremy Eastman

Grades: K-3

South Middleton School District

Address: 4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs

Enrollment: About 2,000

Area: 49.5 square miles

Municipalities: South Middleton Township

Township population: 14,500 residents

Superintendent: James Estep

School board: Brad Group, Bethanne Sellers, Robin Scherer, Eric Berry, Terry Draper, Anthony Lucido, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner. The board of directors meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. Board committee meetings are held at 6 p.m., prior to the board meetings.

Taxes: 11.82 mills

Last teacher strike: 1981

Boiling Springs High School

4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs

Principal: Joel Hain

Grades: 9-12

Yellow Breeches Middle School

4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs

Principal: Jesse White

Grades: 6-8

Iron Forge Elementary School

4 Forge Road, Boiling Springs

Principal: Trisha Reed

Grades: 4-5

W. G. Rice Elementary School

805 Holly Pike, Mount Holly Springs

Principal: David Boley

Grades: K-3

West Shore School District

Address: 507 Fishing Creek Road, P.O. Box 803, New Cumberland

Enrollment: About 7,800

Area: 74.4 square miles

Municipalities: Lemoyne Borough, New Cumberland Borough, Wormleysburg Borough, Goldsboro Borough, Lewisberry Borough, Fairview Township, Lower Allen Township and Newberry Township.

District population: 62,000

Superintendent: Todd Stoltz

School board: Judith Crocenzi, Brian Guistwhite, Frank Kambic, Sheri Moyer, Abigail Tierney, Frederick Stoltenburg, Christopher Kambic, Edward Fogel and Heidi Thomas. The school board meets at 7 p.m. in the district administration center on the third Thursday of each month. Study sessions occur at 7 p.m. the previous week.

Taxes: 13.06 (Cumberland County)

Last teacher strike: 1988

Below is a look at the schools that have Cumberland County residents:

Cedar Cliff High School

1301 Carlisle Road, Camp Hill

Principal: Kevin Fillgrove

Grades: 9-12

Red Land Senior High School

560 Fishing Creek Road, Lewisberry

Principal: Melissa Herbert

Grades: 9-12

Allen Middle School

4225 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill

Principal: Brian Granger

Grades: 6-8

New Cumberland Middle School

331 Eighth Street, New Cumberland

Principal: Christian D’Annibale

Grades: 6-8

Highland Elementary School

1325 Carlisle Road, Camp Hill

Principal: Meghan Sheraw

Grades: K-5

Hillside Elementary School

516 Seventh Street, New Cumberland

Principal: Julie Dougherty

Grades: K-5

Rossmoyne Elementary School

1225 Rossmoyne Road, Mechanicsburg

Principal: Christopher Stine

Grades: 3-5

Washington Heights Elementary School

531 Walnut Street, Lemoyne

Principal: Michele Trevino

Grades: K-5