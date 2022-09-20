Welcome 2022: A breakdown of schools that offer private education option in Cumberland County

Here are private schools in Cumberland County:

Carlisle Christian Academy

Address: 1412 Holly Pike, Carlisle About: Carlisle Christian Academy is a private K-12 school that has been serving the community since 1981. Administrator: James S. Koser Staff: About 17 faculty, staff and administrators Website: www.carlislechristian.org Tuition: $6,250 for grades K-8 and $6,750 for grades 9-12 Special programs: Opportunities are available in the fine arts, including a spring drama and visual arts electives. Students may also participate in athletics, such as basketball and running club. Before and after-school care is available.

The Christian School of Grace Baptist Church

Address: 777 W. North St., Carlisle About: The school serves students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade. The school seeks to partner with parents by providing for their children a Christ-centered education that prepares them to serve God for time and eternity with their head, heart and hands. Administrator: Gareth Schuth, headmaster. Staff: 15 faculty, staff members and administrators. Website: www.gracebaptistchristianschool.org Tuition: For one child, $4,850 for half-day kindergarten, and $6,100 for a student in grades 1-8 Special programs: The Christian School provides a variety of programs including a biweekly chapel schedule, speech and fine arts opportunities and three seasons of middle school athletics. It also has a 4-year-old pre-K program that runs three days a week from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and costs $1,800 for the year.

Harrisburg Academy

Address: 10 Erford Road, Wormleysburg About: Established in 1784, Harrisburg Academy is the 17th oldest non-public school in the nation and Harrisburg’s only independent school. Administrator: Adrian Allan, head of school Staff: More than 100 faculty (including part-time), support staff members and administrators Website: www.harrisburgacademy.org Tuition: $14,855 for early childhood; $19,340 for Lower School students in grades 1-5; $21,100 for Middle School students in grades 6-8; $22,285 for Upper School students in grades 9-12; and $25,250 for international students Special programs: Harrisburg Academy’s liberal arts education offers hands-on lab science starting in kindergarten, designed to increase understanding and interest in scientific concepts. Music education begins in junior kindergarten with strings instruction, with classroom music involvement continuing through 4th grade. Students have the opportunity to pursue the International Baccalaureate Diploma program from preschool through grade 12.

Heritage Christian Academy

Address: 4681 E. Trindle Road, Mechanicsburg About: HCA offers college-preparatory education for students in preschool through grade 12. The academy is a ministry of Emmanuel Baptist Church. HCA has provided Christian education to young people from the capital area for more than 40 years. Administrator: Chelsea Crews, high school principal Staff: About 26 faculty, staff and administrators Website: http://gohca.org Tuition: With tuition and fees, $6,270 for half-day kindergarten; $7,090 for full-day kindergarten; $7,215 for grades 1-6; and $7,410 for grades 7-12 Special programs: The school offers extracurricular activities such as girls’ volleyball, boys’ soccer, basketball, drama, music, school/class trips, fine arts competition, academic competition and art classes.

Saint Joseph School

Address: 420 E. Simpson St., Mechanicsburg About: Saint Joseph School serves preschool through eighth-grade students. It is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Schools. It is a faith-based educational community dedicated to helping children develop spiritually, intellectually and physically so they meet the challenges in their lives — applying Gospel values in an ever-changing society. Administrator: Rebecca Bamberger, principal Staff: About 50 faculty, staff and administrators Website: www.sjsmch.org Tuition: For one child, $5,222 (Catholic parishioner), $7,837 (Non-Catholic) Special programs: Saint Joseph School has an extended-day program, enrichment clubs, Columbian Squires/Squirettes programs, a school garden, a strings program, choir and band programs and MATHCOUNTS. Saint Joseph School was nominated in 2015 for the federal Blue Ribbon Award offered through the U.S. Department of Education. Winners will be selected at the end of September. The school’s athletic teams include programs in basketball, soccer, track, volleyball and cheerleading. The Saint Joseph School also shares a football program with the Good Shepherd School.

Saint Patrick School

Address: 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle About: The Mission of Saint Patrick School is to provide every student with an education of the highest academic excellence while integrating into that education the teachings of the Catholic church. The school ministers to the child by cultivating the spiritual, intellectual, emotional, creative and physical development of its students. It is committed to helping all students form solid spiritual values and healthy relationships with others. Saint Patrick School was identified as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence in 2007. Administrator: Antoinette Oliverio, principal Staff: About 40 full-time, part-time faculty, staff and administrators Website: https://spscarlisle.org Tuition: $4,350 (parishioner) or $5,750 (non-parishioner) for one child in K-8 Special programs: Once per week throughout the school year, students in grades K-8 take foreign language, computer lab, art, music, library and gym classes. Smart boards and computers are in every classroom. Saint Patrick School also offers a wide range of extracurricular activities in academics, athletics and the arts. Two- and three-day pre-kindergarten programs are now available in addition to the five-day program.

Saint Theresa School

Address: 1200 Bridge St., New Cumberland About: Saint Theresa School serves students from preschool through eighth grade. Saint Theresa School is committed to providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment dedicated to the whole child: mind, body and spirit. We are grounded by the experiences of the past as we strive to prepare our students for the rapidly changing future. Administrator: Matthew Shore, principal Staff: About 20 faculty members Website: www.sainttheresaschool.org Tuition: For one student, $5,350 grades K-8 (for students who are members of supporting Catholic parishes); $6,350 for non-Catholic students. Special programs: Saint Theresa School offers full-day kindergarten sessions and a Little Saints Academy daycare for those students enrolled in the preschool or kindergarten programs. Before- and after-school programs are also available for students in grades 1-8.

Trinity High School

Address: 3601 Simpson Ferry Road, Camp Hill About: The mission of Trinity High School is to develop habits of mind, body and spirit, rooted in the Catholic tradition, so as to attain the highest good. The school provides a transformational learning experience that inspires values that will provide a moral compass through life, cognitive and life skills they need to compete vocationally and become responsible citizens in the global village and create a love of learning. Administrator: John Cominsky, principal Staff: About 60 faculty, administrative and support staff Website: www.thsrocks.us Tuition: For one student, $8,640 (registered Catholic parishioner) or $11,305 (non-parishioner)

West Shore Christian Academy

Address: 201 W. Main St., Shiremanstown About: West Shore Christian Academy’s mission is to partner with families to provide Christ-centered education that sharpens minds, deepens faith and develops gifts. WSCA is a college-preparatory school that serves students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grades. Administrator: Paul Beardmore, Middle/Upper School principal; Beth Tippett, Lower School principal Staff: About 45 faculty, support staff and administrators\ Website: www.csagh.org/wsca/ Tuition rates (from 2021-22): For one student, $7,309 for elementary school; $8,048 for middle school; $8,237 for high school Special programs: The school offers AP courses in biology, calculus, English literature, English language, European history, psychology and U.S. history. The school offers dual enrollment courses through Messiah University in the fall and spring. Dual credit is offered for the following AP courses: calculus, psychology, U. S. history, European history and Western civilization.

— Sentinel staff