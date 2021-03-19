Watch Now: Wolf provides update on teacher and school staff vaccinations

Approximately two weeks after Gov. Tom Wolf and the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force announced the voluntary single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be administered to Pre-K to 12 educators and school staff, the state announced Friday that 83,859 people have received the J&J vaccine through this initiative.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed to our efforts to get school staff vaccinated — and for making it happen so quickly," said Gov. Wolf. "Most importantly, vaccinating teachers will help students to get back in the classroom faster, ease the burden on parents and benefit entire communities."

By the end of the weekend, all 94,600 doses in the initial J&J vaccine allocation will be administered. In addition, the commonwealth secured 13,000 more doses last week for a total 107,600 doses. The administration said it will request another 13,000 doses next week. The Wolf Administration said the vast majority of educators and support staff who wish to receive a vaccination will have been vaccinated by the end of the month.

The Wolf Administration is collaborating with 28 IUs in the state, including the Capital Area Intermediate Unit in the Midstate, to operate the clinics with the Pennsylvania National Guard and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare administering the vaccine.