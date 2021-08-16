Watch Now: State to offer weekly voluntary COVID-19 testing for schools, coordination for vaccination clinics

The Wolf administration announced Monday an initiative to set up vaccination clinics at institutions of higher education and K-12 schools during the 2021-22 school year, as well as free voluntary COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools across the state.
The announcement comes as school districts in Cumberland County prepare to start classes for the upcoming school year in the next three weeks.
The Pennsylvania departments of Health and Education announced a partnership with Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks to provide free COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools. For participating school districts, the weekly tests will be conducted in classrooms. Students' nasal swabs will be pooled and run as a single test to identify the presence of COVID-19 in a school.
School districts will have to opt in, and parents must give consent.
Mark DiRocco, executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, praised the testing program as a way to help school districts stay open and slow the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.
But he predicted that reaction to it will vary from community to community, and be split along familiar partisan lines.
“We’re going to hear the same arguments about this that we heard about masking and vaccinations," he said. “Superintendents and school board members are right back in the same hot seat as they were a year ago.”
Funding for the initiatives comes from nearly $338 million in federal U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds allocated to Pennsylvania to detect, diagnose, trace and monitor COVID-19 and prevent its spread in schools, according to a news release from the Department of Health.
Both vaccination and testing initiatives exclude Philadelphia County, which runs its own COVID-19 testing program.
"A priority of the Wolf administration is to have and maintain in-person instruction, sports programs, and other extra-curricular activities at schools,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Unfortunately, we continue to see predominately unvaccinated Pennsylvanians infected with multiple variants of COVID-19, including the highly contagious delta variant. This reinforces the need for accessible COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible individuals in K-12 schools so that our students, teachers and staff can stay safe.”
“Despite COVID-19 vaccines being available for some individuals, adolescents under the age of 12 still cannot be vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus,” Beam said. “That is why we are encouraging all K-12 schools to take advantage of a unique opportunity to bring COVID-19 testing into your schools free of charge."
The CDC recommends that people who are fully vaccinated and have a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 be tested three to five days after exposure, and to wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result. Otherwise, the department recommends getting tested if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
Vaccination clinics
Beam's order directing vaccine providers to coordinate vaccine clinics with schools and institutions of high education went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
When requested to do so by a school or institution of higher education, vaccine providers are expected to make every effort to coordinate a vaccine clinic for the school's employees, contractors, volunteers, students or students’ families, the Health Department said in its news release.
The clinics can be held at the school or a location agreed upon by the school and vaccine provider. If a provider is unable to coordinate a vaccination clinic with the school, the provider is responsible for directing the school to the Department of Health to be provided with contact information for other vaccine providers.
The U.S. Department of Education recommends schools use the We Can Do This On-Site Vaccination Clinic Toolkit for help working directly with vaccine providers to setup vaccination clinics.
K-12 testing program
The partnership with Ginkgo allows K-12 school districts to provide classroom testing. Pooled classroom testing, which combines anterior nasal swab samples from all consenting individuals in a classroom and runs them as a single test, is a scalable way to easily test many students at once while minimizing resource strain, the Health Department said in its release.
"It is imperative that students, educators, and staff who feel they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, have access to free COVID-19 testing," Beam said. "In addition to getting vaccinated, this testing initiative is another tool in our toolbox for schools to keep ‘Friday night lights’ shining brightly this year.”
For K-12 schools that participate, pooled testing will be performed weekly to identify and prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the schools, the Department of Health said.
Midnasal swab and saliva-based polymerase chain reaction tests will be performed. The turnaround time for testing results is 1-2 days after testing. Testing will be voluntary. This $87 million testing contract will run throughout the 2021-22 school year.
Concentric by Ginkgo operates statewide programs in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Arizona, North Carolina and other states. The program has already been piloted in the state and is accepting sign-ups from schools and districts.
“We built Concentric because everyone’s health is connected, and we’re proud to work with school districts across Pennsylvania to support comprehensive testing within school communities,” said Matthew McKnight, chief commercial officer at Ginkgo. “Asymptomatic testing provides critical information to educators, public health leaders and community members. Each of us at Concentric is committed to supporting communities as they work to keep kids in classrooms and COVID out this fall.”