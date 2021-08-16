Watch Now: State to offer weekly voluntary COVID-19 testing for schools, coordination for vaccination clinics

Funding for the initiatives comes from nearly $338 million in federal U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention funds allocated to Pennsylvania to detect, diagnose, trace and monitor COVID-19 and prevent its spread in schools, according to a news release from the Department of Health.

Both vaccination and testing initiatives exclude Philadelphia County, which runs its own COVID-19 testing program.

"A priority of the Wolf administration is to have and maintain in-person instruction, sports programs, and other extra-curricular activities at schools,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “Unfortunately, we continue to see predominately unvaccinated Pennsylvanians infected with multiple variants of COVID-19, including the highly contagious delta variant. This reinforces the need for accessible COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible individuals in K-12 schools so that our students, teachers and staff can stay safe.”

“Despite COVID-19 vaccines being available for some individuals, adolescents under the age of 12 still cannot be vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus,” Beam said. “That is why we are encouraging all K-12 schools to take advantage of a unique opportunity to bring COVID-19 testing into your schools free of charge."