Watch Now: Shippensburg Area School District hosts vaccine clinic for students, residents

The school district partnered with Henry's Pharmacy to provide vaccines to children ages 5-11, as well as vaccines and boosters for teens and adults. For children ages 5 to 11, this clinic will provide the first dose, and the second dose is scheduled for January 17, 2022.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Education has been visiting school vaccine clinics across the commonwealth since the vaccines were approved for children ages 5 to 11, and we are continually impressed by the turnout at these events," said Sec. Ortega. "For the past two years, our youngest learners have been the most vulnerable, and now that they are able to access this free, safe, and effective vaccine, they are able to continue learning in the classroom without additional disruptions."