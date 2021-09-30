Watch Now: New field house project completed in Mechanicsburg

History repeated itself in a good way Thursday afternoon with the formal debut of significant changes to the John H. Frederick Field at Memorial Park Stadium in Mechanicsburg.

The Wildcat Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting for donors whose $1.5 million in contributions supported the capital campaign to construct the Rich Lichtel Field House and a new ticketing center.

The facilities were to be dedicated and handed over to the Mechanicsburg Area School District Friday night during halftime of the school’s homecoming game.

“It was a labor of love, first for the family and friends of Rich Lichtel, who founded the Rich Lichtel Fund and envisioned a field house in his memory over a decade ago,” said Holly Laufer, executive director of the foundation.

“Years later, the foundation is honored to partner with the fund to create this lasting tribute to a man who was a beloved teacher, coach, mentor and friend to so many; not just in Mechanicsburg, but throughout our greater central Pennsylvania community,” she said.