Watch Now: A parade through Carlisle to honor the Class of 2020

Mackenzie Jameson, a 2017 graduate of Carlisle High School organized the 2020 Carlisle Graduation Parade Saturday in Carlisle to honor the Class of 2020.
Volunteer drivers followed a parade route through Carlisle that started and ended at the Bellaire School parking lot.
As chief organizer, Jameson secured permission from Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott. There were no road or street closures planned for this parade, Jameson said.
Organizers asked the graduates, their relatives and the public to wear masks and practice social distancing if they find themselves among people who are not immediate family members.
“We’re trying to make up for what they didn’t have this year,” Jameson said. “We want to give them something special to remember their senior year by.”
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 1.JPG
A large group of graduating seniors from Carlisle High School participated in a car parade around the school campus Saturday afternoon, May 30, 2020. The parade helped end their school year which was cut short early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 3.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 4.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 5.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 6.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 7.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 8.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 9.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 10.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 11.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 12.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 13.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 14.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 15.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 16.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 18.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 19.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 20.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 21.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 22.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 23.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 24.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 25.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 26.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 27.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 28.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 29.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 30.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 31.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 32.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 33.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 34.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 35.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 36.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 37.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 38.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 39.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 40.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 41.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 42.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 43.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 44.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 45.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 46.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 47.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 48.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 49.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 50.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 51.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 52.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 53.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 54.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 55.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade 56.JPG
Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
