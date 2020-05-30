Watch Now: A parade through Carlisle to honor the Class of 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mackenzie Jameson, a 2017 graduate of Carlisle High School organized the 2020 Carlisle Graduation Parade Saturday in Carlisle to honor the Class of 2020.

Volunteer drivers followed a parade route through Carlisle that started and ended at the Bellaire School parking lot.

As chief organizer, Jameson secured permission from Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott. There were no road or street closures planned for this parade, Jameson said.

Organizers asked the graduates, their relatives and the public to wear masks and practice social distancing if they find themselves among people who are not immediate family members.

“We’re trying to make up for what they didn’t have this year,” Jameson said. “We want to give them something special to remember their senior year by.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

