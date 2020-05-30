You are the owner of this article.
Watch Now: A parade through Carlisle to honor the Class of 2020
Watch Now: A parade through Carlisle to honor the Class of 2020

Mackenzie Jameson, a 2017 graduate of Carlisle High School organized the 2020 Carlisle Graduation Parade Saturday in Carlisle to honor the Class of 2020.

Volunteer drivers followed a parade route through Carlisle that started and ended at the Bellaire School parking lot.

As chief organizer, Jameson secured permission from Carlisle Mayor Tim Scott. There were no road or street closures planned for this parade, Jameson said.

Organizers asked the graduates, their relatives and the public to wear masks and practice social distancing if they find themselves among people who are not immediate family members. 

“We’re trying to make up for what they didn’t have this year,” Jameson said. “We want to give them something special to remember their senior year by.”

Carlisle High School 2020 Graduate Car Parade

A large group of graduating seniors from Carlisle High School participated in a car parade around the school campus Saturday afternoon, May 30, 2020. The parade helped end their school year which was cut short early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

