Vo-tech schools work together to shift instruction

Vocational technical schools across the Midstate are working together to tackle the challenge of converting a mostly hands-on curriculum into instruction that can be delivered online in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Teachers from schools in five counties attended a teleconference last week organized by Techlink, their regional consortium, said Albert Parrillo, director of careers and technology at Carlisle High School.
The teachers were divided into 15 to 20 career clusters, each of which had its own meeting using the Zoom remote conferencing service, Parrillo said. The clusters included the construction trades, health care, hospitality, computer science/networking and early childhood education.
The goal was for teachers to compare notes on what online platforms work best and to share ideas on the types of lessons that could fit into a virtual format, Parrillo said. A couple of examples stood out in his mind.
In one case, a chef in a culinary arts program videotaped himself making menu items. The chef then posted the lessons online inviting his students to videotape themselves making the same dish so that he could watch and offer feedback.
Elsewhere, a business education teacher produced a YouTube video that included a challenge to students to contemplate the possible impact the COVID-19 shutdown is having on the U.S. economy.
The teleconference was an opportunity to share insight and information on best practices to try and make sure the time away from school is as productive as possible, said Justin Bruhn, administrative director of the Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School. “We are all working on the same goal: how to get students engaged.”
Aside from Carlisle and Cumberland-Perry, teachers from HACC, the Dauphin County Technical School, Adams County Tech Prep, the York County School of Technology, the Dover Academy of Career and Technical Education and the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center attended.
Only so far
Even with collaboration, educators can only go so far to replicate online what was traditionally done in a hands-on workshop or lab setting. Teachers needed time to adjust, setup a platform and to develop online assignments.
Some teachers already use such learning management platforms as Canvas and Schoology, Bruhn said. They have been able to lend their expertise to help colleagues set up instruction through Google Classrooms.
Last week, Cumberland-Perry began to offer enrichment activities so that homebound students have some structure and continuity in education by reviewing material they had already learned.
“Right now, we are focused on the theoretical application of knowledge. How do you do it? When do you do it? What are the different processes involved?” Bruhn said. The hope is students would retain enough during the closure so that they could apply the knowledge hands-on when they return to school.
“Starting next week, our teachers plan to incorporate instruction on new concepts,” Bruhn said. “It will still be highly enrichment based.”
While Cumberland-Perry has to coordinate its instruction with 13 sending school districts, Carlisle is one of about a dozen school districts across Pennsylvania to offer vocational technical training in-house as part of its high school curriculum.
Of the 1,520 students enrolled at Carlisle High School, about 628 take some form of instruction through the Center for Careers and Technology, Parrillo said. Prior to the closure, the extent of involvement varied from one to three school periods per day depending on the program and the student.
For weeks, Carlisle has posted enrichment activities for students to do while administrators and faculty members developed a plan to return to more formal instruction in new material. While the Center for Careers and Technology will likely follow suit, the majority of its focus, by way of necessity, will continue to be on the theoretical side.
In a limited fashion, teachers have been allowed to enter Carlisle High School to retrieve equipment for use in producing instructional videos at home, Parrillo said. Teachers are mindful that the students would not have access at home to the technical equipment they have at school, he said.
Teachers are coming up with creative ways to teach online. A health care teacher, for example, recently produced a video that demonstrates the proper method of taking a person’s blood pressure.
Credentials and employment
One challenge for schools implementing remote learning programs is making sure that all their students can tap into online instruction. The issue at Cumberland-Perry has not been student access to devices, but their families’ internet access, Bruhn said.
Early in the crisis, the state canceled all forms of standardized tests normally administered to students in the spring including the NOCTI, which stands for the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute.
“Our students always take a lot of pride in NOCTI,” Bruhn said. “Traditionally, they do very well.”
But the more pressing concern is the inability of students this spring to complete the eligibility requirements to earn industrial credentials, he said.
Cumberland-Perry offers 22 programs, several of which have multiple credentials that are important for career advancement, Bruhn said. “We want to look at what options to make these credentials available to students. It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s a challenge because we don’t know how long we will be out and when we will be able to get back.”
In theory, one option may be to bring students in during the summer to complete the training, Parrillo said. He would have to confer with Superintendent Christina Spielbauer and the course instructors.
Normally, the months leading up to the end of the school year is a time for local employers to recruit vo-tech students who are about to graduate. The shutdown caused by the coronavirus has disrupted this pattern.
Parrillo is confident this demand for skilled labor will bounce back after the restrictions are lifted. “There are still going to be jobs for them,” he said. “It’s just going to slow us down. It’s not going to stop us.”
Meanwhile, Parrillo has stayed in touch with local employers and the Carlisle Area Chamber of Commerce. Virtual meetings are being planned with the advisory boards that help the Center for Careers and Technology keep its curriculum current.
