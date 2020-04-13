Vo-tech schools work together to shift instruction

The teleconference was an opportunity to share insight and information on best practices to try and make sure the time away from school is as productive as possible, said Justin Bruhn, administrative director of the Cumberland-Perry Area Vocational Technical School. “We are all working on the same goal: how to get students engaged.”

Aside from Carlisle and Cumberland-Perry, teachers from HACC, the Dauphin County Technical School, Adams County Tech Prep, the York County School of Technology, the Dover Academy of Career and Technical Education and the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center attended.

Only so far

Even with collaboration, educators can only go so far to replicate online what was traditionally done in a hands-on workshop or lab setting. Teachers needed time to adjust, setup a platform and to develop online assignments.

Some teachers already use such learning management platforms as Canvas and Schoology, Bruhn said. They have been able to lend their expertise to help colleagues set up instruction through Google Classrooms.

Last week, Cumberland-Perry began to offer enrichment activities so that homebound students have some structure and continuity in education by reviewing material they had already learned.