South Middleton School District plans to install vape detectors this summer to during the renovation of all the restrooms at Boiling Springs High School.

The school board agreed Monday to pay KIT Communications of Annville, Lebanon County, $10,405.08 to install a sensor unit and protective cage in each restroom.

The sensors are designed to detect chemical changes in the air due to vaping and then text an alert or email message to a building administrator or teacher to investigate, Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said.

Vaping incidents in the high school has doubled from about 10 reported in 2021-22 to about 20 in 2022-23, O’Donnell said. He defined an incident as a documented case where a student is caught vaping, having vaping paraphernalia or passing paraphernalia to another student.

In response, the district implemented a program this past year through the American Lung Association for first-time students who were caught vaping, O’Donnell said. “We’re not looking to go punitive off the bat with student discipline. It’s about education and trying to make sure we do the best we can for our students.”

The contract with KIT Communications includes 12 sensors and protective cages for a total cost of $9,201.72, along with a three-year license to transmit alerts by cloud at a cost of $1,203.36.

“We are putting these in the restrooms as part of our renovations this summer,” O’Donnell said. “It makes sense that we do all the work at the same time.”

Earlier this year, board members approved the financing and scope of the $8 million project to renovate the high school restrooms, revamp the HVAC system at Yellow Breeches Middle School and install LED lighting in the middle school.

The goal is to have all the work completed by Aug. 24 when students return for 2023-24, O’Donnell said. “It’s a tight timeline but they [the contractors] feel confident. There have been a lot of meetings leading up to this. Our staff has been phenomenal getting things ready and geared up.”

The biggest concern, on the supply chain side, was the availability of the rooftop units needed for the HVAC work, O’Donnell said. “We’ve gotten good information from McClure Co. that our units are in. While not physically on-site, the units are in the crane yard.” An engineering firm out of Harrisburg, McClure has been hired to coordinate the project.

An advance team of technicians is expected to visit the main district campus in the next few days followed by work crews as early as next week, O’Donnell said. The middle school and high school are on the same campus.