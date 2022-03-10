Use of online science resource in limbo at South Middleton School District after ideology of website's backers questioned

It’s back to the drawing board for an online resource that provides educational videos to science teachers in the South Middleton School District.

School board members cast two tie votes Monday that effectively put Generation Genius in a functional limbo until an analysis could be made on whether the ideology of the website backers has filtered into the content of the videos.

The debate began after Letty McDonough, a local resident, asked board members to look deeper into the choice of Generation Genius as a resource for supplemental instructional material.

The resource website includes information that the science videos are produced in partnership with the National Science Teaching Association, McDonough said. She added, in reviewing the NTSA website, she noticed one of the overarching goals of the organization’s strategic plan is an emphasis in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion in the classroom.

“There’s quite a bit of information on the website on how to address these goals further,” she said. "I find this concerning because we have been told more than once that CRT (critical race theory) and alike are not a part of the school district educational policy."

She mentioned that on March 16 NTSA plans to host a webinar on research-based strategies for incorporating social justice into science classrooms.

"You should be looking more closely at where your sources are coming from and from whose viewpoint are they produced,” McDonough said to board members.

Board split

Originally, Generation Genius was listed on the consent agenda where board members could take a block vote on a number of items at once.

Board member Eric Berry requested that Generation Genius be moved instead to the itemized agenda where each proposal could be discussed in detail before a vote is taken.

Berry said he had the opportunity prior to the meeting to review information posted on the NTSA website. He told the board how repeated catchphrases caused him to wonder if a certain ideology was working its way into the instructional videos produced by Generation Genius. He did not specify what the catchphrases were.

“It’s a trust issue,” Berry said. “If their whole thing is science, they are getting way off it.”

Two votes were taken Monday regarding the future use of Generation Genius by district teachers. The first vote was on a motion by board member Tony Lucido to remove the online resource from the itemized agenda — in effect, tabling it for further consideration at a later date.

Lucido said he didn’t know enough about Generation Genius to make an informed decision so he wanted more time to review the resource and its science videos. This drew a response from Bethanne Sellers, the board member who chairs the curriculum and instruction committee.

A briefing form that recommended Generation Genius was sent to board members weeks ago, Sellers said. “It was there for your review,” she told Lucido.

“I didn’t have time, so I’m asking for more time,” he said in response. “Is there a reason why we shouldn’t have more time?”

“It’s up to us [board members] to find the time to go through materials that are presented to us so that our teachers are not distracted from the focus of what they need to do — which is to teach,” Seller said later in the meeting.

Lucido voted in favor of his motion along with Berry, Robin Scherer and Rodney Wagner. But four other board members voted against the motion – Brad Group, Bill Hartman, Sellers and Shannon Snyder. This 4-4 tie vote could not be broken because Terry Draper, the ninth board member, was absent from Monday’s meeting.

Since the first motion was dead, a vote was called on the original motion by Sellers to approve Generation Genius as a resource for teachers. Once again, it was a 4-4 tie, but this time Group, Hartman, Sellers and Snyder voted yes, and Berry, Lucido, Scherer and Wagner voted no.

What now?

With two dead motions in a row, Superintendent James Estep had to ask the board for guidance on whether Generation Genius should be pulled entirely from consideration or reexamined and brought back to the board at a later date. The consensus seemed to lean toward a reevaluation.

“What an organization promotes doesn’t always translate down, in practical terms, to the resource itself,” Estep said prior to the first vote. “I have seen this product used in other districts. I have not seen an ideological bent on the resource material. This is not the actual science curriculum. These are supplemental resources ... another online or software tool that can be used.”

Later in the meeting, Estep said he doesn’t want to send a message to teachers that the district doesn’t trust them to make sound professional choices on the most effective way to deliver instruction.

In response, Lucido said the ability of teachers is not at the heart of the trust issue. Rather, the mistrust was an "appropriate" response by parents to what they saw last year as an attempt by the prior administration to commit the district to an umbrella inclusion policy.

In the interest of promoting transparency, the district invested money in bringing in substitutes to free up teachers to work on curriculum mapping in order to appease and educate parents on what exactly is being taught, Hartman said. The result is detailed files outlining each approved course under the “curriculum” tab on the district homepage.

The tendency of parents to air their concerns directly to the school board is the wrong approach to take in this case, Hartman added. He suggested that parents first take their concerns to the classroom teacher and then move up the administrative chain of command.

“We are somewhat in reverse motion here,” Hartman said. “Many times, we get parents who address their concerns with us first. We’re not managing the school in that aspect, so we have to go down the chain until we get to the teacher.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

