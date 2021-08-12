UPDATED: South Middleton school panel recommends mask mandate for all students

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Going forward without a mask mandate increases the risk of a major disruption brought on by the need to quarantine those infected by the delta variant, which seems to be moving south-to-north across the U.S., Greenbaum said. “I see a wave coming our way. I don’t want to go back to hybrid or all-virtual. We want to do everything that we can to prevent that.”

Greenbaum said an outbreak in Pennsylvania may be less severe given that the state has a higher vaccination percentage of its population than the current hotspots in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia and Kentucky. Still, COVID complications are unavoidable.

“We will have it whether people are masked or unmasked, but I think we will have fewer,” Greenbaum said. The school board could always reconsider the mandate if conditions improve and vaccinations go up, he said.

Broader view

In voicing support for a district mandate, Hartman relied on his background as both an Air Force veteran and Department of Defense employee. He said the federal agency has implemented a mask mandate at all of its installations.

In almost two weeks, Hartman received 100 or more emails from local residents split almost 50/50 between the merits of wearing masks and not wearing masks.