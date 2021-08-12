UPDATED: South Middleton school panel recommends mask mandate for all students

Three members have spoken. Now it’s up to the entire South Middleton School Board to vote Monday on whether to implement a mask mandate for the school district, effective Aug. 20.
In a straw poll done to arrive at a consensus, safety and security committee members voted 2-1 Wednesday to recommend that all students, staff and teachers be required to mask up while indoors on school property.
Bill Hartman and John Greenbaum favored a universal mandate covering all four buildings, while Jonathan Still leaned toward what he called a compromise where masks would be required at the elementary schools, but optional at the secondary schools.
Committee members plan to present both proposals, one at a time, to the full board when it meets on Monday. The proposal receiving the most votes may be the option implemented by the district heading into the start of the school year.
A third proposal, calling on masks to be optional, received no support Wednesday from Hartman, Greenbaum or Still. But they represent only a third of the nine-member school board, which has the final say. The meeting Monday is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the Boiling Springs High School auditorium.
Passing the buck?
Resident Douglas Miller said he plans to attend the meeting Monday to continue to voice his objections to a universal mask mandate. He listened in Wednesday as committee members discussed how to frame their recommendation to the board.
“I didn’t hear anything that really disputed the points that I made at the [Aug. 2] board meeting,” Miller said after the committee adjourned. “I have yet to see a scientific study that shows that wearing a mask makes any difference when it comes to transmission [of COVID-19]. To me, the best compromise would be to let each family make that decision.
“If the medicine and science were so clear, then why isn’t the federal government requiring this of all school districts?” Miller asked. “Why isn’t Pennsylvania requiring this of all school districts? I think it’s because they know there’s no science to support that decision — number one — and they are concerned about the political blowback from making that decision. They want to push it down to the local level and force someone else to make that decision so they don’t have to.”
Though opponents of masks have questioned studies or the proliferation of studies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that human studies show upward of 80% blockage of respiratory droplets by masks, with multilayer cloth masks blocking up to 50% to 70% of fine droplets and particles.
Changing times
Regardless of how the board votes Monday, it now appears likely that South Middleton will require students at all grade levels to mask up while riding on buses. “It may not be a state mandate, but it’s a federal mandate for public transportation,” Still said. “School buses count as public transportation.”
Even though the board had already approved a health and safety plan for 2021-22, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, both nationwide and across the region, prompted the committee Wednesday to discuss a possible mask mandate.
There was agreement among the committee members that the focus should be on maintaining as much as possible five-days-a-week of in-person instruction rather than slip back into the hybrid or virtual models that caused so many issues last school year.
“When this committee was considering a health and safety plan on Aug. 10, 2020, daily cases in the U.S. were [about] 47,000,” Greenbaum said. “We made the decision to have a hybrid schedule two days a week for the secondary schools and have everybody mask up. We curtailed public participation at sporting events.”
Tuesday, there were 161,000 new cases reported nationwide and the only change being seriously discussed in South Middleton is a possible mask mandate, Greenbaum said. A lot has changed just in the past month, he said.
On July 12, 2021, board leaders and administrators met to discuss the draft health and safety plan for 2021-22. That day, there were 7,700 new cases reported nationwide including 209 cases in Pennsylvania, Greenbaum said. This past Tuesday, the number of daily cases increased to 161,000 nationwide, including 2,029 in Pennsylvania.
Going forward without a mask mandate increases the risk of a major disruption brought on by the need to quarantine those infected by the delta variant, which seems to be moving south-to-north across the U.S., Greenbaum said. “I see a wave coming our way. I don’t want to go back to hybrid or all-virtual. We want to do everything that we can to prevent that.”
Greenbaum said an outbreak in Pennsylvania may be less severe given that the state has a higher vaccination percentage of its population than the current hotspots in Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia and Kentucky. Still, COVID complications are unavoidable.
“We will have it whether people are masked or unmasked, but I think we will have fewer,” Greenbaum said. The school board could always reconsider the mandate if conditions improve and vaccinations go up, he said.
Broader view
In voicing support for a district mandate, Hartman relied on his background as both an Air Force veteran and Department of Defense employee. He said the federal agency has implemented a mask mandate at all of its installations.
In almost two weeks, Hartman received 100 or more emails from local residents split almost 50/50 between the merits of wearing masks and not wearing masks.
“As Bill, I’m not sure wearing a mask is protecting me or protecting you from me,” Hartman said. “There are a lot of different philosophies out there. However, the bottom-line, in my opinion as a military guy, is that the military is saying wear masks on federal installations. There are a lot of people above who are making those decisions that are smarter and have far more tools at their hands to guide them.
“I see us running into problems,” Hartman said. “If we don’t wear masks, before too long, the education is going to be hindered. Students [on quarantine] are going to be at home versus here.”
Still said he favored a compromise that would give high school students the option to go unmasked while indoors on school property. He based his opinion on that fact that students 12 and older have the opportunity to be vaccinated, if that is the choice of the student or the family.
That level of choice for the older student should extend to whether they want to wear a mask, Still said. There is more of a concern for spread among younger students because they can’t be vaccinated at the present time.
Based on anecdotal information, Still said mask wearing may be more of an issue for adults than for students. “Kids want to be in school,” he said. “They want to be with friends and peers. If that means wearing a mask, they will wear a mask.”
Several building principals attended the safety and security committee. They were asked whether masks interfere with education.
“The effects were minor,” said David Bitner, assistant principal at Yellow Breeches Middle School. “Staff worked around it as a general rule. Having them [the students] wear a mask was not all that difficult.”
Tricia Reed, principal of Iron Forge Elementary School, said she could count on one hand the number of students who needed to be reminded to wear masks.
“It became just a part of them,” Reed said. “It didn’t have an effect on them.”
For perspective, assistant high school principal Mark Correll turned to his years as a sports official in weighing in on the wisdom of implementing a mask mandate.
“No matter what the [school] board does, half the people are going to love you and half of the people are going to hate you,” Correll said. “As officials, we always say that if it’s a safety foul, you have to call it because it’s a safety issue.
“We will do whatever we need to do,” he said. “We want to bring as much normalcy back to our school. If wearing a mask is what we need to achieve that, then we need to do that.”
