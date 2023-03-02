The Mechanicsburg Area School Board reviewed an architect’s renderings for a new high school natatorium that includes a new, larger pool and additional spectator seating.

At a meeting Tuesday night, architect J. Brian Haines of Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates presented updated design plans to district officials.

“We’ve made a lot of progress on the design. It involves an entirely new pool structure," Haines said. "We’re taking down the (existing) roof and walls, and taking out the (current) pool. We’re going from six (pool) lanes that are 6 feet wide to eight lanes that are seven and a half feet wide."

In December 2022, the school board unanimously awarded contracts for a high school building project and authorized the district to advertise for contractor bids for the design of a new high school pool. Project construction is expected to begin this spring.

The board had previously included pool renovation as an alternate in its bidding advertisement. Until then, the panel had mulled replacing the pool for an estimated $7.8 million or renovating it for an estimated $2.5 million.

Greg Longwell, the district’s director of business operations/CFO, said previously that the estimated cost of a new pool still would leave the district “well within our target (total renovation) project amount of $50 million” due to lower-than-expected bids for the high school’s overall renovation work.

“Through the financing process, we have allotted $8 million of available funds for a possible pool project," Longwell told The Sentinel this week. "We have worked with our architect to design a pool based on the needs of our academic programs, athletics, recreation and community use. Through the design process, we have developed a proposal for a new pool, where the current estimate is $7.8 million."

Contracts awarded in December for the high school building renovations totaled $34,904,453. Including soft costs, total project costs are now projected at $39,449,015, which district officials said is $1.5 million less than what the district initially projected.

“The renovation of the existing high school is scheduled to be complete in December 2024, a few months after the pool would be complete," Longwell said. "Said another way, the pool would be constructed during the same window as the renovation of the existing high school."

The high school renovation project is separate from a $24 million expansion “now wrapping up” at the school, Superintendent Mark Leidy said Tuesday. The building was constructed in 1968, with additions and renovations in 1981 and 2001.

“I think there’s more public interest in this (pool) project than that $100 million rest of the projects (at the high school),” Leidy said.

Plans involve a new, outside public entrance to the pool with handicap accessibility located to the right of the high school’s main front entrance and its new student services wing, Haines said. There will be a separate interior accessway to the pool. The “large” exterior entry area would include public restrooms.

The facility’s new interior area comprises a “spacious design space” where “sound reverberation is not an issue,” Haines said, adding his firm consulted with Weston and Sampson Engineering Inc. to design the pool’s “shell and pads.”

The new pool would measure 75 feet in length and 60 feet in width. Its depth would progress from a shallow end measure of 3 feet, 6 inches to a 12-feet deep end suitable for diving. The pool’s design also allows for a potential addition of two diving boards at a later date.

Spectator seating would increase to 225 from the current capacity of 125.

The district plans to seek board approval April 11 to advertise for construction bids for the pool project. The board then would review submitted bids May 23 and award selected contracts June 13. Site work would begin July 1, with project completion eyed for Oct. 15, 2024.

2023-24 academic calendar

Also Tuesday, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board reviewed an initial draft of a district academic calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

Leidy told the board that in planning next year’s itinerary, administrators “basically took last year’s calendar and rolled it over. We’ve seen some very successful elements that we’ve introduced into our school calendars that have been introduced over the past four or five years.”

The 2023-24 school year would open with a staggered start for grades K-3 on Aug. 28, and for all district students on Aug. 29. The last day of the school year would be June 6, 2024.

The school board is scheduled to vote on next year’s calendar on March 14.

School directors also plan an initial review March 14 of proposed changes to the district’s existing dress code. Assistant Superintendent Andrew Bitz said proposed changes are based on recommendations of a committee of teachers, parents, administrators and students and “much more aligns” with a policy established by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

