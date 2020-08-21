UPDATE: Parents, teachers push for a fully remote reopening of Carlisle schools

Parental concerns

Russell Hedberg is the father of a boy who attends Mooreland Elementary School.

“I desperately want my son to have a normal second-grade year,” Hedberg said. “My son loves school. He loves being in the classroom, but he just can’t do that now. I don’t feel it [Tier Two] is the wise choice at this time — not for him, not for the teachers and the staff, and not for us at home or for our extended family — some of whom are immunocompromised.”

Parent Laura Rumley said she has some serious doubts about the educational value of Tier Two in-person instruction. The mother of a rising senior at Carlisle High School, she asked district officials to consider a Tier One opening based on a dispassionate view of the pandemic.

Fact is, despite mitigation efforts, there are public schools across the country that closed down in-person instruction due to a local outbreak, Rumley said. She added that district officials have a responsibility to represent the educated viewpoint of the science which shows that cleaning surfaces with disinfectant is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.