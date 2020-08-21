UPDATE: Parents, teachers push for a fully remote reopening of Carlisle schools

The worry came out in her voice.
Like so many parents, Amber Flenner is struggling with uncertainty in the weeks leading up to the start of the school year. She is the mother of two girls in a family that calls the Carlisle Barracks their home.
While she says many children would recover if they return to school and catch COVID-19, her older daughter has a preexisting medical condition that puts her life at risk, Flenner said. “Her lungs would not survive. Her little sister would not be OK, knowing she was the one who brought the virus home.”
Flenner was among the parents who spoke out Thursday night against a plan by the Carlisle Area School District to start the year in a Tier Two hybrid model that includes two days a week of in-person instruction mixed with at-home virtual instruction. They were joined by English teacher Ellie Park, president of the Carlisle Area Education Association, who spoke on behalf of the professional staff.
“This is a decision that the faculty of CASD overwhelmingly oppose,” Park said of Tier Two. “In this moment, a strong majority of my [union] members are feeling desperate and fearful. I want to make sure their voices and fears are being heard by the public, in addition to the [district] central office team.”
Citing health and safety concerns, speakers attending the virtual school board meeting recommended that Carlisle start its school year in a Tier One model that focuses on fully remote online instruction. Board members heard the concerns but took no vote to reconsider the plan.
Parental concerns
Russell Hedberg is the father of a boy who attends Mooreland Elementary School.
“I desperately want my son to have a normal second-grade year,” Hedberg said. “My son loves school. He loves being in the classroom, but he just can’t do that now. I don’t feel it [Tier Two] is the wise choice at this time — not for him, not for the teachers and the staff, and not for us at home or for our extended family — some of whom are immunocompromised.”
Parent Laura Rumley said she has some serious doubts about the educational value of Tier Two in-person instruction. The mother of a rising senior at Carlisle High School, she asked district officials to consider a Tier One opening based on a dispassionate view of the pandemic.
Fact is, despite mitigation efforts, there are public schools across the country that closed down in-person instruction due to a local outbreak, Rumley said. She added that district officials have a responsibility to represent the educated viewpoint of the science which shows that cleaning surfaces with disinfectant is not enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“I fail to see what the advantages are to opening a two-day-a-week schedule where the social needs of the children will not be met,” Rumley said, referring to the requirement for students to wear masks and to socially distance themselves. “You are taking risks with the teachers and the staff. You are also taking risks with the children. I urge you to not listen to the people in this community who don’t think this virus is real, who think Gov. [Tom] Wolf is overreacting and who think it [the pandemic] is a Liberal or Democratic hoax ... Because it isn’t.”
Susan Perabo is skeptical for a different reason. She said she believes that Pennsylvania and Cumberland County lacks the infrastructure in testing and contact tracing to successfully contain the spread of the virus.
“It’s really important that the board listen to the teachers,” Perabo said. “Teachers are on the front lines. They have a very realistic grasp on the practical realities of holding in-person classes even in the hybrid model. They know what kind of social distancing and masking policies are really possible to enforce on a daily basis. What we need to do is listen to what they’re telling us.
"They want nothing more than to be back in the classroom and they feel very strongly at this point that it’s not safe.”
Teachers speak out
On Thursday afternoon, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer sent out an email to district employees and student families announcing that the school year will start in Tier Two. Within hours, Ellie Park was speaking before the school board as CAEA president.
“After getting today’s email, I received tearful voice messages, numerous texts and a litany of emails and Facebook messages — all from teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses who feel scared, uncertain and unsafe returning to their classrooms this year,” Park said. “I think these staff members felt certain that the district would ultimately make the choice to open in Tier One as the uncertainty of the COVID-19 situation and the lack of a strong [state and county] infrastructure became clear this summer.”
As such, teachers invested time over their summer break to plan online lessons for a year of virtual learning, Park said. “Most of us spent over 100 hours moving our curriculum online, rewriting our curriculum goals and learning how to use innovative new lesson planning tools. We have risen to every challenge. We are ready to be superior virtual educators.
“But my members are extremely apprehensive about a Tier Two opening of schools,” Park added. “Teachers are concerned about bringing COVID home to asthmatic children, pregnant spouses, elderly parents and immunocompromised neighbors. Teachers are concerned about losing their students to COVID or worse, working with students who will lose their parents. Teachers are having nightmares about attending their colleague’s funerals. So far, 21 teachers have reached out to me with serious interest in taking a leave of absence this year if the district opens in Tier Two. These are the realities of the lives of my members right now.”
School board reaction
The school board in early August delegated to district administrators the decision on which tier to start the school year. The consensus among board members Thursday was to trust the judgment of the administration.
“We take your concerns seriously. We take them under consideration,” said Anne Lauritzen, chairperson of the education committee. “The administration must consider all 5,200 students in our district who range across a broad spectrum of socio-economic diversity. For some families, the two days a week their children can be in school can make the difference between whether they can keep their job or not.”
Already, 42 percent of district students qualify for free or reduced price lunches, board president Paula Bussard said. She added that portion will likely increase to 50 percent as more families struggle with the economic fallout of COVID-19.
Further, Carlisle Area School District is not making a decision in isolation, Bussard said. She noted that Carlisle administrators have been in routine talks with other districts, the Capital Area Intermediate Unit, the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators and the Pennsylvania departments of health and education.
“If nothing else, this past year has taught us the importance of flexibility and resiliency,” Bussard said. She added, so far, the debate over the starting tiers has been done with grace and civility. Bussard was optimistic that positive approach could continue and serve as a teachable moment for students on the best way to bring the community together to work out a solution.
Though vocal, the teachers and parents who spoke out Thursday do not represent every opinion brought before board members, Bruce Clash said. He noted there are families in the district who want school to reopen five days a week to in-person instruction.
“The administration has put a tremendous amount of thought into this amid guidelines that are changing daily,” Clash said. “I think, in the early grades, I’m really concerned about significant slippage – the amount of kids who are going to be behind.”
In some households, parents are so busy trying to keep the family afloat, they don’t have the energy to engage in education with their student, Clash said. He added many of those families also face challenges with Internet access.
Clash favors Tier Two as a compromise that enables at-risk children to build in-person relationships with their teachers to avoid the kind of setbacks that could carry over the rest of their school career.
“Nobody knows yet exactly what’s going to happen,” board member Deborah Sweaney said. She added the smaller class sizes that go with Tier Two would enable teachers to work closer with many of the students who are at the greatest risk.
Rick Coplen came into the meeting Thursday all ready to make the case for why online instruction can be just as effective as in-person instruction. A retired military officer, Coplen routinely teaches students online.
“Undoubtedly, there is great uncertainty,” Coplen said. “The virus is in charge. We aren’t. The teachers, administrators, the board, everyone, is working very hard this summer. I’m personally convinced that either way we go we can provide a high quality public education. There is no question in my mind.”
Gerald Eby was surprised by all the negative comments. He challenged district residents to get behind and support the strict requirements for students and staff to wear masks and socially distance to make all the precautions work.
Linda Manning was concerned about the lack of minority voices so far in the debate. She was worried minority families did not get the word on the district starting at Tier Two.
Of the nine board members, Jon Tarrant was the only one to voice direct opposition to the idea of opening schools in Tier Two. He called for the district to open and stay in Tier One until there can be improvements in testing capacity.
“I had family members tested before we went on vacation,” Tarrant said. “It took 16 days to get results. I was in New England where everyone is wearing a mask. I walk in Carlisle for an hour every day. I stop at stores. I don’t see masks wore to the extent they should be. I fear for anything beyond Tier One.”
The ultimate choice, the best answer, should rest with each individual student and family, board member Brian Guillaume said. “We stand on the motto of empowering every learner. We beat the pulpit at that. Every learner is so different, so every decision is perfect.” He encouraged people to exercise grace in allowing families to make the best choice for each child.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
