Update: Four Cumberland County school districts report new COVID cases; entire elementary classroom placed in quarantine

On Thursday, Superintendent Richard Fry notified Big Spring High School families that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. That person was described as a “classified” employee, which is not a teacher or building administrator. “Those in close contact to the staff member that may have been exposed have been contacted by the district already,” Fry said.

Carlisle schools reopened Monday to in-person instruction after recent reports of COVID-19 cases among students prompted a short-term closure of buildings last week.

Classroom lessons in Carlisle are scheduled under a Tier Two hybrid instruction model where students in Group A attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays while students in Group B attend school on Thursdays and Fridays. Students in either group receive remote instruction on alternating days while all students attend remote instruction on Wednesdays.

The fourth-grader at LeTort is a Group B student who has not attended school since Sept. 18, Spielbauer said. “The district has been in close communication with the Department of Health and has followed their recommended guidance in terms of quarantining the student and disinfecting the building. We are confident in the steps that have been taken to safeguard all of our students and staff.