UPDATE: Boiling Springs High School closed through Dec. 1 due to COVID-19

South Middleton School District on Sunday announced that Boiling Springs High School will be closed for in-person learning through Dec. 1.

The district said the high school has six confirmed COVID-19 cases, and there are rumors of other confirmed positives. The closure of the building is a preventative measure due to the cases.

The building itself will be closed Monday and Tuesday for intensive cleaning, and staff will be working from home those days. The building will reopen Wednesday, though students will still take part in remote learning through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Posted earlier on Cumberlink:

South Middleton School District Superintendent Matthew Strine on Saturday announced that schools will move to remote learning from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, though those plans may change depending on how many cases arise before and after that time period.

Strine said that with rising COVID-19 numbers in both Cumberland County and the state as a whole, the district made the decision to have remote learning three days before the start of the Thanksgiving break.