Two CV elementary schools to close for few days after COVID-19 cases

Three cases of COVID-19 among the student population will cause two of Cumberland Valley School District's elementary schools to close temporarily while officials handle disinfection.

The school district on Sunday said there were two positive cases involving Winding Creek Elementary School students, who were last present in the building on Friday. Both students later tested positive, and the district was notified Sunday.

Winding Creek will be closed for three days, Monday to Wednesday, to allow for a thorough cleaning of the building and to allow the school to adequately contact trace any and all close contacts to the students, according to the district.

The school is closed for three days because the two new cases are in addition to one case from earlier in the week. The district said all close contacts to the students will be notified by the end of the day on Monday.

During this three-day period, Winding Creek students will transition to remote learning.

In addition to Winding Creek, a positive COVID-19 case was also discovered in a Green Ridge Elementary School student, who was last at the school on Friday.

Green Ridge will be closed for one day - Monday - to allow for disinfection of the building and for contact tracing. Students will also have remote learning this day while the building is closed.