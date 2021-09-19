Two Carlisle school district administrators will receive major salary hikes due to revised job titles and duties

A change in job title and scope of duties has resulted in a substantial salary increase for two top administrators of the Carlisle Area School District.
School board members Thursday voted unanimously to accept the September personnel report, which was prepared and recommended by Superintendent Christina Spielbauer.
That report included a request to change the job titles of Eric Sands and Michael Gogoj. Both administrators were paid an annual salary of about $100,000 in 2020-2021, Spielbauer said.
Sands went from being district Director of Management Services to Director of Operations while Gogoj went from being Director of Curriculum and Instruction to Director of Education.
The change in job title included a salary of $120,000 for Sands and $115,000 for Gogoj, retroactive to July 1 – the start of the current fiscal year. Both job title changes are consistent with a revised organizational chart, which board members approved later in the meeting Thursday.
The revised chart reduces from five to three the number of top-level administrators who report directly to Spielbauer. The three consist of Sands, Gogoj and Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend.
Gogoj will be doing the same type of work with a few extra responsibilities added on, Spielbauer said. “Mr. Sands’ role has changed dramatically. He is now overseeing many more departments.”
Under the revised chart, Sands is now in charge of five distinct segments of school district operations – each with its own chief administrator. Those administrators include the business manager, supervisor of safety and security, supervisor of transportation, director of technology and director of facilities.
As for Gogoj, he supervises all the head teachers and subject-area department chairs, the new teacher coach and the director of the center for careers and technology. Carlisle is one of the few school districts in Pennsylvania that maintains its own in-house vocational-technical school.
Friend is in charge of all building-level administrators who, in turn, supervise the teachers who manage the students. The assistant superintendent is also in charge of the director of athletics and the director of student services.
Prior to Thursday, the last time the district revised its organizational chart was in July 2014, said board member Bruce Clash, who sits on the governance committee. He added, since then, the district has implemented a number of significant structural changes that included the outsourcing of its entire information technology department.
“This new chart accurately depicts the structure,” Clash said.
The chart from 2014 had five top administrators reporting directly to the superintendent. They included director of digital learning and technology, director of finance, the assistant superintendent, the director of curriculum and instruction and the director of transportation, safety and security.
