Two Carlisle school district administrators will receive major salary hikes due to revised job titles and duties

Under the revised chart, Sands is now in charge of five distinct segments of school district operations – each with its own chief administrator. Those administrators include the business manager, supervisor of safety and security, supervisor of transportation, director of technology and director of facilities.

As for Gogoj, he supervises all the head teachers and subject-area department chairs, the new teacher coach and the director of the center for careers and technology. Carlisle is one of the few school districts in Pennsylvania that maintains its own in-house vocational-technical school.

Friend is in charge of all building-level administrators who, in turn, supervise the teachers who manage the students. The assistant superintendent is also in charge of the director of athletics and the director of student services.

Prior to Thursday, the last time the district revised its organizational chart was in July 2014, said board member Bruce Clash, who sits on the governance committee. He added, since then, the district has implemented a number of significant structural changes that included the outsourcing of its entire information technology department.

“This new chart accurately depicts the structure,” Clash said.

The chart from 2014 had five top administrators reporting directly to the superintendent. They included director of digital learning and technology, director of finance, the assistant superintendent, the director of curriculum and instruction and the director of transportation, safety and security.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.