Trump rescinds rule on foreign students

The policy has drawn sharp backlash from higher education institutions, with more than 200 signing court briefs supporting the challenge by Harvard and MIT. Colleges say the policy puts students’ safety at risk and hurts schools financially. At least seven other suits have been filed by schools and states opposing the policy.

Dickinson College was among the institutions filing an amicus brief in the suit. In a statement to The Sentinel, college officials wrote that joining the amicus brief was an “easy decision” to make.

“It is unimaginable that international students who are advancing their education and contributing to the richness of campuses across the U.S. would be mandated to leave. It is also unimaginable to be a Dickinson community without them,” said Samantha Brandauer, associate provost and executive director of Center for Global Study and Engagement.

Though Dickinson College plans to teach classes in person this fall, contingency plans developed in response to the outbreak included a scenario in which the school would transition to remote instruction should the pandemic dictate that such an action be taken, according to a statement from the college.