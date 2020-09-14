Trump, DeVos raise school choice in appeal to vexed parents

Her response has frustrated some superintendents who say DeVos told schools to reopen but left them to figure out how. She won praise for granting schools flexibility with federal rules, but many school chiefs take issue with her public admonishments and her renewed calls for school choice.

"Choice is important, but so is safety," said Kristi Wilson, president of AASA, a national superintendent's association. "We appreciate the flexibility, but what we don't want is more divisiveness and more rhetoric."

DeVos' allies say she's being unfairly maligned. Florida school chief Richard Corcoran said DeVos has granted every request for flexibility the state has submitted. He said DeVos is "dead right" to criticize schools that kept classes online.

And supporters of school choice say DeVos is right to press for the issue now. Once an abstract debate for many families, choice has suddenly became a personal issue for parents across the country considering options to local schools remaining online, backers say.

Jeanne Allen, founder and CEO of the Center for Education Reform, said private schools and charter schools have been quicker to adapt to the pandemic and to reopen.