Trinity students partner with businesses to provide meals to health care workers at Geisinger Holy Spirit

Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital employees enjoyed near-daily deliveries of pretzels and hoagies this week thanks to Trinity High School and a partnership with two area businesses.

With school closed for the remainder of the school year, Trinity High School decided to honor its graduating class by paying forward the class’ traditional gift to health care workers in the community.

The high school partnered with Philadelphia Steak and Hoagies and Philly Pretzel Factory to deliver 200 hoagies and 200 pretzels each day to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital from Tuesday to Friday. The businesses donated the cost of the food, and Trinity’s fundraising efforts will cover the cost to pay employees. In addition to the food, Trinity students also made posters and cards thanking health care workers for their service.

“As we move on in the coming months, let us never forget the most important thing Trinity has taught us—to serve others,” Trinity student and activities coordinator Devan Drendall wrote to his classmates. “It is in this dark and scary time that we, the students, can make a difference in the lives of others. Although we will not be able to bring the Trinity family back together in person for a while, let us show others what it means to be a Trinity Shamrock.”