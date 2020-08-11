Trinity High School to hold in-person classes, offering hybrid, virtual options to parents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trinity High School on Tuesday announced that it will hold in-person classes five days a week, though it will also offer hybrid and fully virtual options for parents.

The Lower Allen Township Catholic school said its preference is to have students come to school five days a week for in-person instruction. It will, however, have live-streamed classes using camera equipment to help students learn from home, if they prefer. The school has a one-to-one Chromebook program, allowing students to have access to computers.

In its plan for the fall, Trinity said it will adopt flexible attendance options for families who wish to keep their student at home to learn due to safety and health concerns. The school has also invested in a thermal temperature screening camera to take students' temperatures each day upon arrival, though parents will be encouraged to screen students at home. Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to attend school.

Classrooms will be organized to maintain 6 feet of social distancing, and students and staff will wear face coverings throughout the day, with breaks built into the schedule where safety can be maintained, according to the school.