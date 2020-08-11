You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trinity High School to hold in-person classes, offering hybrid, virtual options to parents

Trinity High School to hold in-person classes, offering hybrid, virtual options to parents

{{featured_button_text}}
Trinity High School logo

Trinity High School on Tuesday announced that it will hold in-person classes five days a week, though it will also offer hybrid and fully virtual options for parents.

The Lower Allen Township Catholic school said its preference is to have students come to school five days a week for in-person instruction. It will, however, have live-streamed classes using camera equipment to help students learn from home, if they prefer. The school has a one-to-one Chromebook program, allowing students to have access to computers.

In its plan for the fall, Trinity said it will adopt flexible attendance options for families who wish to keep their student at home to learn due to safety and health concerns. The school has also invested in a thermal temperature screening camera to take students' temperatures each day upon arrival, though parents will be encouraged to screen students at home. Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to attend school.

Classrooms will be organized to maintain 6 feet of social distancing, and students and staff will wear face coverings throughout the day, with breaks built into the schedule where safety can be maintained, according to the school.

For lunch, Trinity will increase seating capacity in different parts of the building outside of the cafeteria to help with social distancing, and the school will also follow stringent protocols for cleaning.

Trinity also noted that it will follow guidance from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association regarding athletics for the fall. The school will also work in conjunction with local and state health officials, as well as the Diocese of Harrisburg, on what to do in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 within the school. Possible responses will range from keeping the school fully open to a hybrid model to total online instruction of livestreamed and recorded classes, according to the school.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for Aug. 8
Education

Dean's List for Aug. 8

The following student was named to the dean’s list at Bates College: Brady Chilson of CarlisleThe following student was named to the president…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News