Trinity High School to hold in-person classes, offering hybrid, virtual options to parents

Trinity High School on Tuesday announced that it will hold in-person classes five days a week, though it will also offer hybrid and fully virtual options for parents.
The Lower Allen Township Catholic school said its preference is to have students come to school five days a week for in-person instruction. It will, however, have live-streamed classes using camera equipment to help students learn from home, if they prefer. The school has a one-to-one Chromebook program, allowing students to have access to computers.
In its plan for the fall, Trinity said it will adopt flexible attendance options for families who wish to keep their student at home to learn due to safety and health concerns. The school has also invested in a thermal temperature screening camera to take students' temperatures each day upon arrival, though parents will be encouraged to screen students at home. Students with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed to attend school.
Classrooms will be organized to maintain 6 feet of social distancing, and students and staff will wear face coverings throughout the day, with breaks built into the schedule where safety can be maintained, according to the school.
For lunch, Trinity will increase seating capacity in different parts of the building outside of the cafeteria to help with social distancing, and the school will also follow stringent protocols for cleaning.
Trinity also noted that it will follow guidance from the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association regarding athletics for the fall. The school will also work in conjunction with local and state health officials, as well as the Diocese of Harrisburg, on what to do in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19 within the school. Possible responses will range from keeping the school fully open to a hybrid model to total online instruction of livestreamed and recorded classes, according to the school.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.