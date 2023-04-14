Trinity High School Principal John Cominsky took to the new track Thursday for the start of a 72-hour 100-mile walk in an effort to raise money for building projects for the school.

According to the school, Cominsky has been training since June 2022 for the walk. While the effort is a way to fund building projects, as well as to offer a donation tithed to support Saint Francis Soup Kitchen in Harrisburg, the walk is also a way for Cominsky to improve his health following a COVID-19 hospitalization in January 2021.

Cominsky since then has lost 55 pounds in eight months, walking about 10 miles each day, according to the school. It was during this time that he thought about how this exercise could also help the school.

The Trinity student body joined Cominsky on Friday for a lap around the track, and the public is welcome to join him between noon and 9 p.m. Saturday for the final laps.

To donate, sign up to walk or order a T-shirt, visit thsrocks.us/shamrock-100.