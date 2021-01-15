Traffic studies planned for Elmwood Academy access in Mechanicsburg Area School District

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The HOP relates to a second traffic access now in the works behind the Elmwood building leading from Shepherdstown Road. When completed, it will connect the school’s parent traffic loop to Shepardstown Road access.

“Some work on site has been completed within the township’s boundaries. Due to a new (traffic) access onto Shepherdstown Road, the school district could not record the land development plan until a HOP was issued from PennDOT, since Shepherdstown Road is a state-owned road,” Boyer further explained.

District business administrator Greg Longwell said the new access entry is expected to be completed sometime this spring.

As it turned out, the district added a third phase to the overall Elmwood project in 2019 involving a rear building addition that will provide additional classroom space and collaborative areas, and an expanded media center. Superintendent Mark Leidy requested a third phase to the overall project in response to updated enrollment figures at that time from DecisionInsite, a data evaluation firm contracted by the district.

The district later decided to make the addition even larger than initially planned in light of further enrollment projections.