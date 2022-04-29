Three rounds of ESSER grants helped school districts cope with COVID-19

The roll-out of relief funds for public education has moved from pandemic shutdown to limited in-person hybrid instruction to the current effort by Pennsylvania school districts to recover lost learning and return to normal.

Short for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, ESSER is the term that school administrators use for each successive round of federal grants provided over the last two years.

The goal of ESSER I was to help districts cope with the effects of a public health emergency that prompted Gov. Tom Wolf to order the shutdown of schools across Pennsylvania on March 13, 2020.

The onset of COVID-19 forced districts that spring to switch from fully in-person to remote instruction. Concern over the spread of the disease also increased the need for sanitation.

In local districts like Big Spring, ESSER I was used to buy technology that supported remote instruction along with disinfectant and cleaning supplies, Superintendent Kevin Roberts said.

ESSER I can be traced back to the $2 trillion stimulus bill called CARES, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which was meant to blunt the economic downturn set in motion by the pandemic.

President Donald Trump signed the measure into law on March 27, 2020. In that bill, Congress appropriated $13.2 billion in ESSER funds that were distributed to each state based on its share of Title I funding.

Title I provides financial assistance to school districts and schools that have a high number or high percentage of children from low-income, disadvantaged families. All the money distributed through ESSER has been based on Title I distribution patterns.

On May 4, 2020, the Pennsylvania Department of Education applied to the U.S. Department of Education to obtain $523.8 million, its share of the emergency, one-time ESSER funds to help schools impacted by COVID-19.

Nine days later, on May 13, 2020, Wolf announced that the U.S. Education Department had approved the application and that Pennsylvania schools could receive funds within weeks. Since then, districts have spent the vast majority of their ESSER I funds.

On Dec. 27, 2020, the federal government enacted the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act that allocated $53.4 billion in ESSER II funds, of which, Pennsylvania received about $2.22 billion.

ESSER II funds allowed districts to address the challenges of a partial return to school that used a hybrid model that alternated in-person classroom instruction with remote lessons.

Districts have until Sept. 30, 2023, to spend their ESSER II funds. Under guidelines posted online by the state Education Department, districts can apply for expenses dating back to March 13, 2020.

Finally, on March 11, 2021, the federal government enacted the American Rescue Plan that provided Pennsylvania with $4.5 billion in direct emergency funding to public school districts and charter schools to support the long-term work of education recovery. This became ESSER III, the third and most recent round of relief funds.

The ARP Act required that 5% ($250 million) of the state allocation be set-aside for learning loss, 1% ($50 million) be set-aside for summer enrichment programs and 1% ($50 million) be set-aside for comprehensive after-school programs.

In June 2021, the General Assembly and Wolf enacted Act 24, which allocated these three ARP set-side funds to school districts and charter schools, again, based on their share of Title I funds.

Act 24 required that the 5% for learning loss be allocated to specific programs:

At least 30% must be targeted to providing social, emotional and mental health support to students

At least 10% must be targeted to professional development and technical assistance to educators and school staff to address the social, emotional and mental health needs of students

At least 8% must be targeted to reading support and improvements to students

As with ESSER II, school districts can apply for expenses dating back to March 13, 2020. Unlike ESSER II, districts have until Sept. 30, 2024, to spend what they receive in ESSER III funds.

