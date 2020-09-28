Three Cumberland County school districts report new COVID cases; entire elementary classroom placed in quarantine

Late Friday morning, Carlisle Area School District learned from a parent that a fourth-grader at LeTort Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. “The student is quarantined per the DoH [Pennsylvania Department of Health] guidelines,” Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said in a letter to families posted on the district website.

Carlisle schools reopened Monday to in-person instruction after recent reports of COVID-19 cases among students prompted a short-term closure of buildings last week.

Classroom lessons in Carlisle are scheduled under a Tier Two hybrid instruction model where students in Group A attend school on Mondays and Tuesdays while students in Group B attend school on Thursdays and Fridays. Students in either group receive remote instruction on alternating days while all students attend remote instruction on Wednesdays.

The fourth-grader at LeTort is a Group B student who has not attended school since Friday, Sept. 18, Spielbauer said. “The District has been in close communication with the Department of Health and has followed their recommended guidance in terms of quarantining the student and disinfecting the building. We are confident in the steps that have been taken to safeguard all of our students and staff.