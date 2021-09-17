Thousands of Pennsylvania students request mask exemptions

Richard Mextorf, superintendent of the Hamburg Area School District, said the state put local officials in a bind by abruptly reversing course on masking, promising local control before issuing a statewide mandate after many schools were already back in session.

“It's pretty difficult when a school board says, ‘We're going to make masks optional for kids,' and then school starts and then the mandate comes. I think it would have been a lot cleaner if we had a mandate before school started," he said. “All of the sudden it changed, and I think it just made people angry. ... I think it's been handled about as backwards as it can possibly be handled."

Hamburg's board opted to let parents sign off on masking exemptions without a doctor's note, and 674 students, about 30% of the population, have requested them, according to the superintendent.

Elsewhere, the percentage of students seeking exemptions are lower. Central Bucks School District outside Philadelphia — one of the state’s largest — said it has received more than 1,100 exemption requests, representing more than 5% of the student population. A spokesperson said Friday that each of those students will have to be evaluated for a disability before an exemption is approved.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}