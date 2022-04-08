There is no target date to reopen public access to Boiling Springs High School stadium

The Boiling Springs High School stadium complex will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future.

“The time frame is undetermined,” Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Ryan Frey said when asked Monday if there was a target date to reopen the facility.

“There’s a lot of information that everyone needs to gather and coordinate to make sure that everybody is on the same page prior to the determination of a timeline,” he said.

South Middleton School District first closed public access to the stadium in late August 2018 to limit wear and tear on the track and the all-purpose artificial turf field.

The track and turf, in play at that time, had exceeded their life expectancy. The goal of the closure was to extend the life of the complex for student athletes and physical education classes.

In February 2020, school board members awarded $960,151 in total contracts to replace the worn-out track and turf. That project was completed during that summer.

Since then, there has been a turnover in both the school board and district administration. There have also been renewed calls by local residents to reopen the stadium complex to the public.

“There is a desire to do so,” Superintendent James Estep said in a phone interview Monday. “The board is interested in figuring out a way to do it.”

Three board committees — facilities, safety/security and athletics/students activities — are working to sort out the logistics needed to reopen public access. At the most, the committees meet once a month. One concern is how to coordinate public access with internal school use to protect students.

“We want to make sure this remains a safe campus,” Frey said. He cited as an example the risk of having open access at a time when there is a gym class on the stadium turf.

“A top concern is liability,” Estep said. “We have to make sure we have things in place that reduce our liability.”

In addition, wear and tear continues to be a concern.

“We have to maintain the facility for the student athletes,” Frey said. “They are the ones utilizing it. That’s our top priority. If the stadium is open to public, we will get an enormous amount of use that’s unforeseen … that would degrade both the track and turf quicker. That’s not in the best interest of the student athletes or the taxpayers.”

Depending on the level and pattern of use, public access could downgrade a 15-year warranty to a 12-year warranty, Frey said. “We just need to take all the precautions necessary.”

