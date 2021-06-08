The next chapter: Fry to retire as Big Spring superintendent on June 30

Four years into his tenure as superintendent, Big Spring switched to full-day kindergarten in support of providing young learners the building blocks of literacy. Five years in, Fry pushed the need to go beyond the ZIP code and learn best practices from districts nationwide.

“You have to be comfortable enough to look yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Hey, we are not where we need to be. We can do better,’” Fry said. “Feedback is a gift that has been very beneficial for Big Spring.”

For one initiative, Big Spring used grant money to send a team of representatives to the Boone County school district in Kentucky. There, they learned about the practice of dispositional hiring that has been a useful tool in teacher recruitment and retention.

Under this practice, administrators not only interview job candidates about their qualifications in classroom management and teaching methods, they look at how each person can support a growth mindset of professional collaboration.

“We try to figure out what makes folks tick, what do they value,” Fry said. “We try to gauge if they are a good fit at Big Spring.”