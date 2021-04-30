Tentative budget approved, literature course changes discussed for Mechanicsburg Area School District

At a virtual meeting Tuesday night, the Mechanicsburg Area School Board tentatively approved the district’ proposed final budget for 2021-22 that would initiate a proposed tax increase of 3.6%. The proposed increase matches the district’s state-issued Act 1 tax index for the upcoming fiscal year of July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

At present, next year’s tentative budget would raise the district’s tax levy to 14.6654 mills next year, up from this year’s current rate of 14.1558 mills. An owner of a property assessed at the district’s current median value of $189,000 would see their tax bill increase by $96 next year to $2,771.

District revenues are projected at $77,512,389 for 2021-22, while next year’s proposed expenses are $83,937,825. The resulting deficit of $6.4 million would reduce to a current projected deficit of $2.15 million by increased revenue from next year’s proposed tax increase.

As proposed, the 3.6% tax increase would be split into two revenue streams next year. One stream — equaling a 1.5% increase — would be dedicated to paying the district’s real estate construction debt. The remaining stream, from a 2.1% increase, would go toward rising district operation costs, district officials said.