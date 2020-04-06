Teen of Week: Weber devotes himself to community service through JROTC

“All I knew about it was that they’re kind of the cream of the crop,” he said of the program. “I really wanted to just stand out as much as I could and accomplish as much as possible in school.”

That interest manifests itself in large and small ways. Two years ago, Weber said, he noticed that there wasn’t any kind of public memorial or recognition on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“Not a moment of silence or anything like that,” Weber said. “We talked to the administration about it and they agreed but there weren’t really any actions taken.”

So this past year, Weber said, he made up his own memorial speech, and was allowed to read it over the school’s public address system on the morning of the anniversary; something the JROTC plans to continue doing each year.

“Even if it was 18 years ago, it still rings in many people’s hearts. It’s something that we should still remember,” Weber said.

Weber’s commitment to JROTC has led him onto bigger things, including a Marine Corps ROTC scholarship to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, to train as a pilot. The deal comes with a six year commitment to fly for the Marines after graduation, Weber said.