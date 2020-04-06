Teen of Week: Weber devotes himself to community service through JROTC

For Joshua Weber, service to the country also means service to the community.
The Cedar Cliff High School senior joined the school’s Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) out of patriotic interest and a desire to be well-rounded, he said. But the program has given him a chance to give back to his community and learn more about it.
“It’s a really great learning opportunity, to go out and learn more about people and the community, talk to leaders, just help people and improve the environment,” Weber said.
Starting with the program as a freshman, Weber has become the Cedar Cliff Battalion Commander for the 2019-2020 school year, a role which involves a great deal of logistical know-how.
The JROTC group plans and runs multiple community events in a given year, many of them large in scope; Weber estimated he commits at least 100 hours to this each year, including the twice-annual blood drive in the West Shore School District that the JROTC organizes.
“We have to plan, execute, organize the entire event start to finish,” Weber said. “It’s been really, really successful. In fact we’re the biggest donor in Central PA.”
Weber didn’t really know what to expect when he threw himself full-force into the JROTC program. Most of it was just an impulse toward achievement and service.
“All I knew about it was that they’re kind of the cream of the crop,” he said of the program. “I really wanted to just stand out as much as I could and accomplish as much as possible in school.”
That interest manifests itself in large and small ways. Two years ago, Weber said, he noticed that there wasn’t any kind of public memorial or recognition on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.
“Not a moment of silence or anything like that,” Weber said. “We talked to the administration about it and they agreed but there weren’t really any actions taken.”
So this past year, Weber said, he made up his own memorial speech, and was allowed to read it over the school’s public address system on the morning of the anniversary; something the JROTC plans to continue doing each year.
“Even if it was 18 years ago, it still rings in many people’s hearts. It’s something that we should still remember,” Weber said.
Weber’s commitment to JROTC has led him onto bigger things, including a Marine Corps ROTC scholarship to attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, to train as a pilot. The deal comes with a six year commitment to fly for the Marines after graduation, Weber said.
Getting things wrapped up in preparation to move to Florida in the fall isn’t easy, given that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed Cedar Cliff’s classes online, and limited his contact with his JROTC comrades.
“We were having a lot of events in the coming months that were all canceled, and we’re trying to figure out when we can make them up later on,” Weber said.
The group still meets in online video conferences, and tries to stay engaged.
“I try to just stay well rounded, that’s the biggest thing,” Weber said.
Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.
