Teen of the Week: Trinity senior raises awareness, funds for wounded warriors

Trinity High School Senior Kathleen Sajer has been helping veterans since fifth grade.
Sajer, the daughter of Frank and Connie Sajer, took on secretarial work alongside her grandmother, Helen Sajer, the founder of Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.
The organization started after Frank Sajer returned from a deployment in Iraq. Kathleen said it was a hard time for the family, but they were able to recover and carry on with their lives. At the same time, the family realized there are many who aren’t in the same position because they come back wounded or suffering from PTSD. Others don’t have jobs to return to.
“She started it because he came home safe and came home to a healthy family. She was just really glad and fortunate to have that opportunity to be in the position where she could help the people who didn’t the same experience,” Kathleen said.
As Kathleen has gotten older, she’s been able to work on bigger projects like creating brochures and informational materials and attend events for the nonprofit that she said helps those who come back from deployments with costs like medical bills, rent or car payments.
“We try to raise money and then we direct the funds to those people,” she said.
The work has raised Kathleen’s awareness of what veterans go through. Too often, she said, people don’t see the struggles veterans go through.
“They don’t realize their neighbors and people in their community are struggling,” she said.
Even though she comes from a big military family, she was reluctant to join herself. Years of helping veterans softened her stance and made her realize that she would regret the decision not to try. The end result is a decision to attend the University of Notre Dame, where she plans to major in biology, on a four-year ROTC scholarship.
“I know that the military provides amazing opportunities that civilians otherwise wouldn’t have,” she said.
In addition to her work with Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Kathleen said playing on the basketball, volleyball and lacrosse teams was a significant part of her high school experience. She learned a lot and had a great time growing as a person and as an athlete.
“I really appreciated the teammates I’ve had over the years and all they’ve taught me. We were pretty successful for a lot of the teams so that was a plus,” she said.
