Teen of the Week: Trinity senior raises awareness, funds for wounded warriors

Trinity High School Senior Kathleen Sajer has been helping veterans since fifth grade.

Sajer, the daughter of Frank and Connie Sajer, took on secretarial work alongside her grandmother, Helen Sajer, the founder of Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors.

The organization started after Frank Sajer returned from a deployment in Iraq. Kathleen said it was a hard time for the family, but they were able to recover and carry on with their lives. At the same time, the family realized there are many who aren’t in the same position because they come back wounded or suffering from PTSD. Others don’t have jobs to return to.

“She started it because he came home safe and came home to a healthy family. She was just really glad and fortunate to have that opportunity to be in the position where she could help the people who didn’t the same experience,” Kathleen said.

As Kathleen has gotten older, she’s been able to work on bigger projects like creating brochures and informational materials and attend events for the nonprofit that she said helps those who come back from deployments with costs like medical bills, rent or car payments.

“We try to raise money and then we direct the funds to those people,” she said.