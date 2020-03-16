Teen of the Week: Service through faith and family for Nolan

In many ways, Sydney Nolan was born into a service-oriented life.

The fourth of eight children, Nolan understood the value of caring for both one’s elders and juniors from a very young age, and the family mindset carries over into other aspects of her life.

“My family really pushes me to do as well as I can. We all value education a lot,” Nolan said.

The Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School senior plans to attend Brigham Young University next year, majoring in both early education and special education. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (commonly known as the Mormon church), Nolan is enthusiastic about the kind of work that many teens would not be particularly excited about.

“My family made a goal to visit a retirement home once a week,” Nolan said. “We go and talk to the residents and get to know them, make their lives a little bit happier.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nolan plays piano and sings for the residents, many of whom have Alzheimer’s or some type of dementia, but can still readily connect on an emotional level.