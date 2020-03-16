You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Teen of the Week: Service through faith and family for Nolan
Mechanicsburg Schools

Teen of the Week: Service through faith and family for Nolan

{{featured_button_text}}

In many ways, Sydney Nolan was born into a service-oriented life.

The fourth of eight children, Nolan understood the value of caring for both one’s elders and juniors from a very young age, and the family mindset carries over into other aspects of her life.

“My family really pushes me to do as well as I can. We all value education a lot,” Nolan said.

The Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School senior plans to attend Brigham Young University next year, majoring in both early education and special education. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (commonly known as the Mormon church), Nolan is enthusiastic about the kind of work that many teens would not be particularly excited about.

“My family made a goal to visit a retirement home once a week,” Nolan said. “We go and talk to the residents and get to know them, make their lives a little bit happier.”

Nolan plays piano and sings for the residents, many of whom have Alzheimer’s or some type of dementia, but can still readily connect on an emotional level.

“You see how limited their lives are and how little time they get to spend with other people,” Nolan said. “It’s really clear, the difference you make in their lives. You get to lean from their experiences and they get to learn from mine.”

Nolan’s portfolio of public service is extensive, and also includes working with children. She took a child development class at Mechanicsburg that allowed her to help teach preschool, confirming her interest.

“It’s a time when they’re learning a lot and you get to be a part of it, which is cool to see where they start off and where they go and how you help them get there,” Nolan said.

Her ties to her church and family have also helped her relocate — Nolan moved to Pennsylvania from Ohio prior to her junior year.

“I had to really challenge myself to be outgoing,” she said. “I definitely found people who I had similar interests with, but I had expected to find a close friend group right away, and that took a little time.”

“It’s been a great experience, because even if I don’t have as close a friend group as I did before I moved, I’m closer with a bigger variety of people now.”

Sydney Nolan

Nolan

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

Sydney Nolan

Teen of the Week is a program that recognizes Cumberland County high school seniors not only for outstanding academic success, but also for their extracurricular accomplishments such as band, choir, athletics, community volunteerism, mission trips, and even holding down a part-time job.

The Sentinel will publish a feature article on page A1 each Monday throughout the school year on a Cumberland County high school senior who has demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment in all areas of their lives, in and out of the school.

Near the end of the school year, a committee will select a Teen of the Year, and a $5,000 scholarship will be awarded at a reception for all the weekly winners.

Sydney Nolan

School: Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

GPA: 98

Honors: National Honor Society; National Honor Society for World Languages; Elks Lodge Student Recognition Award; Advanced Placement Award; distinguished graduation project honors; varsity track & field and gymnastics

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News