Teen of the Week: Service through faith and family for Nolan

In many ways, Sydney Nolan was born into a service-oriented life.
The fourth of eight children, Nolan understood the value of caring for both one’s elders and juniors from a very young age, and the family mindset carries over into other aspects of her life.
“My family really pushes me to do as well as I can. We all value education a lot,” Nolan said.
The Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School senior plans to attend Brigham Young University next year, majoring in both early education and special education. A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (commonly known as the Mormon church), Nolan is enthusiastic about the kind of work that many teens would not be particularly excited about.
“My family made a goal to visit a retirement home once a week,” Nolan said. “We go and talk to the residents and get to know them, make their lives a little bit happier.”
Nolan plays piano and sings for the residents, many of whom have Alzheimer’s or some type of dementia, but can still readily connect on an emotional level.
“You see how limited their lives are and how little time they get to spend with other people,” Nolan said. “It’s really clear, the difference you make in their lives. You get to lean from their experiences and they get to learn from mine.”
Nolan’s portfolio of public service is extensive, and also includes working with children. She took a child development class at Mechanicsburg that allowed her to help teach preschool, confirming her interest.
“It’s a time when they’re learning a lot and you get to be a part of it, which is cool to see where they start off and where they go and how you help them get there,” Nolan said.
Her ties to her church and family have also helped her relocate — Nolan moved to Pennsylvania from Ohio prior to her junior year.
“I had to really challenge myself to be outgoing,” she said. “I definitely found people who I had similar interests with, but I had expected to find a close friend group right away, and that took a little time.”
“It’s been a great experience, because even if I don’t have as close a friend group as I did before I moved, I’m closer with a bigger variety of people now.”
