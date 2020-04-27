Teen of the Week: Mechanicsburg's Schwarzman balances passion with time management
Teen of the Week: Mechanicsburg's Schwarzman balances passion with time management

Apparently, it takes more than a pandemic quarantine to stop the force of Tyler Schwarzman.

With schools closed for the remainder of his senior year, the accomplished Mechanicsburg Area High School athlete and scholar said he’s keeping busy with new pursuits while staying at home.

“I’ve started doing a lot more reading since I’ve been home. Now I’m reading the book, ‘The Sun Does Shine,’ by Anthony Ray Hinton. It’s about him spending 30 years in prison for a crime when he was really innocent,” Schwarzman said. “I also bought myself a guitar and I’m doing online instruction.”

Schwarzman’s motivation to excel has served him well throughout high school. While excelling in Wildcat baseball, basketball and other athletics, Schwarzman has also maintained a consistent level of academic excellence that places him at the top of his class. He also has served as president and vice president of his class, is a community volunteer, and is a writer featured in The Sentinel’s “In My Words.”

“I don’t like to sit around very much,” Schwarzman said.

Schwarzman said he successfully balanced excellence in athletics and academics throughout school by “having a passion for the things I do.”

“Time management also has been a big skill for me,” Schwarzman said with a laugh.

High school counselor Joel Covert described Schwarzman as a “team player.”

“Ty consistently works to support and encourage his peers in his classes and throughout the school. He played basketball until last year and currently plays baseball. He’s also involved with the Torch, our school newspaper, attends Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and works in the summer at the local community school.

“Ty is driven, yet humble. He is calm, yet outgoing. Giving to others and inspiring them to be their best seems to be who he is,” Covert said.

Schwarzman plans to major in business/communications at Washington College, where he will play Division III baseball. He plans to acquire an internship and employment with a professional sports team or a major sports industry business.

Teen of the Week is a program that recognizes Cumberland County high school seniors not only for outstanding academic success, but also for their extracurricular accomplishments such as band, choir, athletics, community volunteerism, mission trips, and even holding down a part-time job.

The Sentinel will publish a feature article on page A1 each Monday throughout the school year on a Cumberland County high school senior who has demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment in all areas of their lives, in and out of the school.

Near the end of the school year, a committee will select a Teen of the Year, and a $5,000 scholarship will be awarded.

School: Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School

GPA: 99.261

Honors: National Honor Society, Sociedad Honoria Hispanica (Spanish Honor Society), four-time academic letter, No. 1 unweighted class rank, No. 2 weighted class rank, three-time Student of the Month, 1460 composite SAT score, four-time varsity letter (x4), All-Sentinel Baseball Team honorable mention.

