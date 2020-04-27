Teen of the Week: Mechanicsburg's Schwarzman balances passion with time management

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Apparently, it takes more than a pandemic quarantine to stop the force of Tyler Schwarzman.

With schools closed for the remainder of his senior year, the accomplished Mechanicsburg Area High School athlete and scholar said he’s keeping busy with new pursuits while staying at home.

“I’ve started doing a lot more reading since I’ve been home. Now I’m reading the book, ‘The Sun Does Shine,’ by Anthony Ray Hinton. It’s about him spending 30 years in prison for a crime when he was really innocent,” Schwarzman said. “I also bought myself a guitar and I’m doing online instruction.”

Schwarzman’s motivation to excel has served him well throughout high school. While excelling in Wildcat baseball, basketball and other athletics, Schwarzman has also maintained a consistent level of academic excellence that places him at the top of his class. He also has served as president and vice president of his class, is a community volunteer, and is a writer featured in The Sentinel’s “In My Words.”

“I don’t like to sit around very much,” Schwarzman said.

Schwarzman said he successfully balanced excellence in athletics and academics throughout school by “having a passion for the things I do.”