Teen of the week: Mechanicsburg senior focuses on leadership, helping others

Sarah Levy has been involved in a wide range of activities throughout her high school career, from model United Nations to her BBYO Jewish youth group and being a varsity lacrosse goalie. But through it all, two consistent themes come through: leadership and helping others.
Take BBYO, which bills itself as “the leading pluralistic Jewish teen movement aspiring to involve more Jewish teens in more meaningful Jewish experiences” on the nonprofit’s website. Levy said she got involved in it initially because her dad was in it when he was in school and some of her friends were in it. It didn’t take long, however, for her to begin taking leadership positions.
She is vice president of BBYO Liberty Region, which includes Delaware and portions of eastern Pennsylvania and upstate New York.
“I’ve always been a leader,” she said. “In third grade, my teacher called me a social butterfly because I wouldn’t stop talking, and I was just always wanting to be in the front of the crowd instead of being a follower.”
Levy is also treasurer for Mechanicsburg Senior High School’s Model United Nations club and vice president of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society. But even while taking leadership roles, she is always conscientious of others.
“I think through model UN, you learn to value other people’s opinions,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
She even sees her tenure as a lacrosse and field hockey goalie (cut short by concussions) through the lens of being a leader. She was originally attracted to being a goalie because she didn’t like to run when she was younger, but soon learned the role fit her personality.
“It’s one of the leadership positions on the field because you’re in the back of the goal, you can see the entire field, and you can warn teammates about upcoming players and things that are happening,” she said.
Levy is also on top of things academically, currently ranking eighth in her class and with a particular passion for science and biology. Combine that with another passion — helping others — and Levy believes a career in nursing is in her future.
“I just really like to help people and put people first before myself,” she said.
Which brings us to one commitment in Levy’s life where she doesn’t have a titled leadership position, yet is one of the first things she mentions when asked about her high school career. That’s being a “buddy” for a Special Olympics participant.
“They’re always kind of pushed to the side because they are the special education kids, but I think Special Olympics is a really good way for them to have a day to hang out with everyone else,” she said.
The “buddy” role involves helping them participate in various athletic competitions, she said.
“I ran the 100m last year with my kid because he didn’t want to do it alone, which was super fun,” she said.
Daniel Walmer covers public safety for The Sentinel. You can reach him by email at dwalmer@cumberlink.com or by phone at 717-218-0021.