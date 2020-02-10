Teen of the week: Mechanicsburg senior focuses on leadership, helping others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She even sees her tenure as a lacrosse and field hockey goalie (cut short by concussions) through the lens of being a leader. She was originally attracted to being a goalie because she didn’t like to run when she was younger, but soon learned the role fit her personality.

“It’s one of the leadership positions on the field because you’re in the back of the goal, you can see the entire field, and you can warn teammates about upcoming players and things that are happening,” she said.

Levy is also on top of things academically, currently ranking eighth in her class and with a particular passion for science and biology. Combine that with another passion — helping others — and Levy believes a career in nursing is in her future.

“I just really like to help people and put people first before myself,” she said.

Which brings us to one commitment in Levy’s life where she doesn’t have a titled leadership position, yet is one of the first things she mentions when asked about her high school career. That’s being a “buddy” for a Special Olympics participant.

“They’re always kind of pushed to the side because they are the special education kids, but I think Special Olympics is a really good way for them to have a day to hang out with everyone else,” she said.