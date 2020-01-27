Teen of the Week: Mazza develops passion for child psychiatry

Children can be difficult. But that’s part of what Thomas Mitchell Mazza finds fascinating about them.
A Harrisburg Academy senior, Mazza — who goes by his middle name — has balanced the already intense schedule of a high-performing high school student with numerous volunteer activities working with children.
Mazza, whose mother is a correctional psychiatrist, has become keenly interested in child psychiatry, a passion he plans to pursue in college and potentially overseas.
“I think it’s interesting to see how the kids process things and understand and interact with each other,” Mazza said. “It goes back to the neuroscience of how they’re leaning and how they’re developing to be able to interact with each other and understand things.”
At Harrisburg Academy, Mazza has volunteered as a teacher’s assistant for kindergarten classes and served as a “big kid” mentor for individual students. He’s also been a camp counselor for the academy’s summer camp for younger students.
It was there that Mazza developed a personal connection to child psychology: The mother of one of the kindergarten students whom he had become close with died over the summer.
“Seeing her go through that and how grief affects children, how they process that, was a really difficult thing for me to understand and to try to help her,” Mazza said. “That’s been something that really affected me.”
Mazza is in the process of starting a program at Harrisburg Academy to spread awareness and train staff, teachers, and other students on how to help grieving children.
“We’re just getting started with it, but we want to educate the kids here and also the teachers to just build a closer environment, especially with the kids that are going through difficult situations in their lives, whether that’s grief or other aspects of their life,” Mazza said.
He also hopes to dovetail child psychiatry with his language skills. A student of both Spanish and French, Mazza did a service program on the French-speaking Caribbean island of Guadeloupe last year, which he said opened his eyes to the need for mental health practitioners overseas.
“There’s a major shortage of psychiatrists pretty much everywhere, but especially in developing countries,” Mazza said. “I’d love to use my language skills to travel to a third-world country where I could help a lot of people.”
All of this has happened while Mazza maintained a full academic and athletic schedule, playing lacrosse and soccer, being active in multiple school clubs and student council, and working three jobs over the past summer.
“Doing all those things over the summer really helped me to mature and be able to do the things I’m doing this year,” Mazza said.
His work on the student council also meant Mazza was part of the selection committee to interview applicants for head-of-school positions — the students interviewing potential principals.
“It was interesting to be able to share some insight on our perspective of the school rather than from a more adult, professional perspective, which is what they were probably used to talking about,” Mazza said.
