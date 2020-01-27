Teen of the Week: Mazza develops passion for child psychiatry

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mazza is in the process of starting a program at Harrisburg Academy to spread awareness and train staff, teachers, and other students on how to help grieving children.

“We’re just getting started with it, but we want to educate the kids here and also the teachers to just build a closer environment, especially with the kids that are going through difficult situations in their lives, whether that’s grief or other aspects of their life,” Mazza said.

He also hopes to dovetail child psychiatry with his language skills. A student of both Spanish and French, Mazza did a service program on the French-speaking Caribbean island of Guadeloupe last year, which he said opened his eyes to the need for mental health practitioners overseas.

“There’s a major shortage of psychiatrists pretty much everywhere, but especially in developing countries,” Mazza said. “I’d love to use my language skills to travel to a third-world country where I could help a lot of people.”

All of this has happened while Mazza maintained a full academic and athletic schedule, playing lacrosse and soccer, being active in multiple school clubs and student council, and working three jobs over the past summer.