Teen of the Week: Dominguez serves community while chasing the stars

Sleeping out under the stars to raise awareness and funds for homeless youths brought together two of Trinity High School senior Katie Dominguez’s interests.
It’s obvious Dominguez enjoys serving others.
The daughter of Jose and Mary Kay Dominguez of Mechanicsburg, Dominguez works with children with disabilities in the spring and fall through the Teen Outreach Program for Soccer.
She’s worked with the same child to teach him how to play soccer for four years, watching him progress from needing help to stay balanced to being able to kick and score on his own.
“Everyone has value. Even though they have these disabilities, they still should have the opportunity to play a sport or get out of it as much as everyone else does,” Dominguez said.
Dominguez also serves as the service coordinator for Immaculata house at Trinity.
The house system is “kind of like Harry Potter” where students are split into different groups or “houses,” she said. The houses are not based on grade level, but bring students from all grades together for participation in events throughout the school year as well as for meetings in smaller mentor groups within each house.
As the service coordinator, Dominguez plans projects from making cards for veterans to a November event to raise awareness for issues surrounding homeless youths and to raise money for programs to support them.
Participants made activity bags for homeless children and children in the foster system and delivered them to Valley Youth House in York. The main event, though, was spending the night outside, which Dominguez said helped to open her eyes to what homeless youths have to go through and how serious the issue is.
“It was really cold, but it was a really good experience. A lot of my classmates joined me outside. We slept in cardboard boxes and we raised over $300 for homeless youth,” she said.
It was uncomfortable at times, Dominguez said, but the students kept their purpose in mind to get them through their night under the stars, which brings up another one of Dominguez’s interests.
She’s fascinated by astronomy because “there’s so much to know,” she said. Her interest inspired her to start an astronomy club at Trinity where others with similar interests could “stargaze and eat pizza.”
They also host movie nights and spend their meeting time talking about space news or related topics.
Dominguez is still uncertain which college she will attend, but she’s giving consideration to Cornell University and to Arizona State University, which has a program that allows students to work and perform research for NASA under the guidance of university mentors and NASA scientists.
