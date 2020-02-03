You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Teen of the Week: Dominguez serves community while chasing the stars
topical alert top story
Trinity High School

Teen of the Week: Dominguez serves community while chasing the stars

{{featured_button_text}}

Sleeping out under the stars to raise awareness and funds for homeless youths brought together two of Trinity High School senior Katie Dominguez’s interests.

It’s obvious Dominguez enjoys serving others.

The daughter of Jose and Mary Kay Dominguez of Mechanicsburg, Dominguez works with children with disabilities in the spring and fall through the Teen Outreach Program for Soccer.

She’s worked with the same child to teach him how to play soccer for four years, watching him progress from needing help to stay balanced to being able to kick and score on his own.

“Everyone has value. Even though they have these disabilities, they still should have the opportunity to play a sport or get out of it as much as everyone else does,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez also serves as the service coordinator for Immaculata house at Trinity.

The house system is “kind of like Harry Potter” where students are split into different groups or “houses,” she said. The houses are not based on grade level, but bring students from all grades together for participation in events throughout the school year as well as for meetings in smaller mentor groups within each house.

As the service coordinator, Dominguez plans projects from making cards for veterans to a November event to raise awareness for issues surrounding homeless youths and to raise money for programs to support them.

Teen of the Week: Boiling Springs senior wants to help others fit in
Teen of the Week: Trinity senior shares enthusiasm for birds by founding club
Teen of the Week: Horses inspire Halcovage in the sciences

Participants made activity bags for homeless children and children in the foster system and delivered them to Valley Youth House in York. The main event, though, was spending the night outside, which Dominguez said helped to open her eyes to what homeless youths have to go through and how serious the issue is.

“It was really cold, but it was a really good experience. A lot of my classmates joined me outside. We slept in cardboard boxes and we raised over $300 for homeless youth,” she said.

It was uncomfortable at times, Dominguez said, but the students kept their purpose in mind to get them through their night under the stars, which brings up another one of Dominguez’s interests.

She’s fascinated by astronomy because “there’s so much to know,” she said. Her interest inspired her to start an astronomy club at Trinity where others with similar interests could “stargaze and eat pizza.”

They also host movie nights and spend their meeting time talking about space news or related topics.

Dominguez is still uncertain which college she will attend, but she’s giving consideration to Cornell University and to Arizona State University, which has a program that allows students to work and perform research for NASA under the guidance of university mentors and NASA scientists.

Katie Dominguez

Dominguez

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

Katie Dominguez

Teen of the Week is a program that recognizes Cumberland County high school seniors not only for outstanding academic success, but also for their extracurricular accomplishments such as band, choir, athletics, community volunteerism, mission trips, and even holding down a part-time job.

The Sentinel will publish a feature article on page A1 each Monday throughout the school year on a Cumberland County high school senior who has demonstrated exceptional skill and commitment in all areas of their lives, in and out of the school.

Near the end of the school year, a committee will select a Teen of the Year, and a $5,000 scholarship will be awarded at a reception for all the weekly winners.

Katie Dominguez

School: Trinity High School

GPA: 4.473

Honors: National Hispanic Scholar, S.S.C. Servant Leadership Award, Paderewski Medal, AP Scholar, National Honor Society, Math Honor Society, Foreign Language Honor Society, Mid-Penn First Team Soccer All Star (junior and senior), Mid-Penn's Soccer Player to Watch.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News