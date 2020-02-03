Teen of the Week: Dominguez serves community while chasing the stars

Sleeping out under the stars to raise awareness and funds for homeless youths brought together two of Trinity High School senior Katie Dominguez’s interests.

It’s obvious Dominguez enjoys serving others.

The daughter of Jose and Mary Kay Dominguez of Mechanicsburg, Dominguez works with children with disabilities in the spring and fall through the Teen Outreach Program for Soccer.

She’s worked with the same child to teach him how to play soccer for four years, watching him progress from needing help to stay balanced to being able to kick and score on his own.

“Everyone has value. Even though they have these disabilities, they still should have the opportunity to play a sport or get out of it as much as everyone else does,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez also serves as the service coordinator for Immaculata house at Trinity.

The house system is “kind of like Harry Potter” where students are split into different groups or “houses,” she said. The houses are not based on grade level, but bring students from all grades together for participation in events throughout the school year as well as for meetings in smaller mentor groups within each house.

