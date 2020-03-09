Teen of the Week: Cedar Cliff senior wants to apply leadership lessons learned in school to military and police work

That prompted Shires to take a similar approach as a leader on the offensive line of the Cedar Cliff football team and as one of the three captains of the school’s wrestling team. “I encourage the younger guys to work harder,” Shires said.

Since August, Shires said he has been an intern with the Lower Allen Township police department. “For the most part, I have been riding along with officers to see their daily routines,” Shires said. “I have helped out with paperwork and every now and then spend time with the forensic officer learning about that stuff.”

One of his goals in life is to become a state trooper. He said they tend to get into more pursuits and see more action than local policeman. Shires said he also likes the flexibility that goes with having statewide jurisdiction.

Though law enforcement ranks high as a future career choice, Shires may consider pursuing engineering as a field of study in the Army. Physics is one of his favorite school subjects and Shires like the idea of being able to design and build structures and systems. Growing up, he has helped his father with home improvement projects.