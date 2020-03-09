Teen of the Week: Cedar Cliff senior wants to apply leadership lessons learned in school to military and police work

Anthony Shires said the example set by mentors have guided him on a career path of leadership through service.
“It’s rewarding to see people grow and learn from what I’m teaching them,” said Shires, 18, of New Cumberland, a senior at Cedar Cliff High School.
“It will help me in the future,” he said. “I plan to go into the police force and the military.”
A local native, Shires grew up tackling the challenge of three sports. He started lacrosse and wrestling in elementary school and football in the seventh grade.
“It’s the competitive nature,” Shires said. “I like to push myself and see how far I can go. I like staying busy and being the best I can in each sport.”
Over the years, as he mastered the skills, Shires said he developed a deep appreciation of what it means to be a mentor to younger players on each team. He was first inspired to be a leader and a policeman back in middle school when he was in a freshman wrestling program coached by his father, Ralph Shires, and family friend Rick Tamonosky.
“I saw how the officer carried himself,” Anthony said of Tamonosky, a corporal with the Lower Allen Township police department. “He always tried to do what was right.” Rather than vent frustration at wrestlers who were struggling, Tamonosky stayed composed and professional in his role as a mentor.
That prompted Shires to take a similar approach as a leader on the offensive line of the Cedar Cliff football team and as one of the three captains of the school’s wrestling team. “I encourage the younger guys to work harder,” Shires said.
Since August, Shires said he has been an intern with the Lower Allen Township police department. “For the most part, I have been riding along with officers to see their daily routines,” Shires said. “I have helped out with paperwork and every now and then spend time with the forensic officer learning about that stuff.”
One of his goals in life is to become a state trooper. He said they tend to get into more pursuits and see more action than local policeman. Shires said he also likes the flexibility that goes with having statewide jurisdiction.
Though law enforcement ranks high as a future career choice, Shires may consider pursuing engineering as a field of study in the Army. Physics is one of his favorite school subjects and Shires like the idea of being able to design and build structures and systems. Growing up, he has helped his father with home improvement projects.
Knowing early on that he wanted to serve in the military and law enforcement, Shires built on the physical fitness and conditioning that went with being a student athlete. Late in his freshman year, he joined the Cedar Cliff Junior ROTC program in which he is now a cadet sergeant first class.
“I always wanted to go into the Army,” Shires said. “I always wanted to serve. Going through JROTC gives me a leg up on other people who might want to try to go into the ROTC program.”
Shires said he is trying for an ROTC scholarship at Shippensburg University where he has already been accepted into the criminal justice program. If successful, he said the scholarship will pay for much of his education, but he would have to serve four years as a junior officer either on active duty or a combination of active and reserve time. Meanwhile, Shires is learning a lot as a cadet in a high school elective.
“Junior ROTC is a family,” he said. “We all work together on projects. We all hang out outside of school. We do a lot of volunteer work.” The Cedar Cliff group is active in fundraisers like the Turkey Trot and Vickie’s Angel walk.
Shires is active on the Cedar Cliff JROTC Raiders team, which works out before and after school in preparation for military-style competitions with other high school teams.
“The colonel helps us out a lot with our grades,” Shires said of Joseph Diminick, the retired Army officer who oversees the Cedar Cliff program. “He’s very helpful with everything. You always have someone to go back and talk to about school.”
