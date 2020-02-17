Teen of the Week: Carlisle senior wants to make a difference as a future forensics scientist

Hers was an open-and-shut case — a classic conspiracy with one DB, multiple perps and lots of evidence to suggest murder by edged weapons.
“Everyone was trying to backstab Caesar,” said Caitlin Russell, 17, a senior at Carlisle High School. “It was Brutus who initiated it and everyone else just jumped on the bandwagon.”
Looking back on her role as Cassius, it was only natural for Russell to fix the blame on another Shakespearian character. Still, she’s entertained by the irony of that junior year experience.
In fall 2018, Russell took part in a production of “The Tragedy of Julius Caesar” while she prepared herself for a future career as a forensic scientist or crime scene investigator.
A close friend suggested she join the school’s Shakespeare Troupe, though Russell had no prior experience with acting. “It was a great change in my life — a chance to break through anxiety and stage fright,” Russell said.
She had fun playing the part of a co-conspirator plotting the assassination of a Roman dictator. The Carlisle High School Troupe has a knack sometimes for revising Shakespeare into something more modern and easier to grasp. That mindset showed up on stage during the spring 2019 production of the comedy “Love’s Labour’s Lost” when Russell was in the ensemble cast.
“The teacher-director rewrote the script to make it hip hop,” Russell said. “We had to learn some hip hop dancing which was very entertaining.”
Two years ago, Russell focused her career ambitions on forensic science, criminal justice and computer science in college. To get ready, she loaded up her schedule with high-level science and math courses that included Honors Anatomy/Physiology in her junior year.
One of her class assignments was to work with two other students in the production of an illustrated children’s book explaining the digestive system. It was a challenge for her to try to explain complex biological functions in simple terms that a grade-schooler could understand.
“I wrote it as I would a normal paper,” Russell said. “Then I went back and constantly reread to try to change words. We started out with a fish and a kid going through the whole process. I wrote the majority of it.”
Teacher Mark Smeltz taught the honors course and wrote Russell a recommendation letter. In it, he complemented her ability to learn complex information, organize it into manageable pieces and put it into writing that was clear and concise.
Russell traces her fascination with forensic science to a lesson on a unit on genetics that was taught to her by Smeltz when he was a seventh-grade science teacher. She was also influenced by her father, Gary, who used to watch such TV crime shows as “NCIS” and “Law and Order.”
At first, Russell thought she wanted to be a veterinarian but then she thought of surgeon. She dismissed that idea because she didn’t want people to depend on her for their lives. As she explored her options further, Russell realized that forensic science seemed the perfect fit.
“It always seemed so cool to me,” said Russell, recalling the TV shows. “It helped me to realize that people in the background can make a difference. They play a major role. One of these days, I want to work in a lab and be that type of person. I want to make a difference and have the opportunity to figure out what happened to people.”
Her focus on math and science courses only reinforced her choice. Russell has been accepted at the University of Scranton, which she says features a quality academic program in each of her three areas of interest. Her dream job is to work for a metropolitan police department or for the FBI.
