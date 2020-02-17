Teen of the Week: Carlisle senior wants to make a difference as a future forensics scientist

“The teacher-director rewrote the script to make it hip hop,” Russell said. “We had to learn some hip hop dancing which was very entertaining.”

Two years ago, Russell focused her career ambitions on forensic science, criminal justice and computer science in college. To get ready, she loaded up her schedule with high-level science and math courses that included Honors Anatomy/Physiology in her junior year.

One of her class assignments was to work with two other students in the production of an illustrated children’s book explaining the digestive system. It was a challenge for her to try to explain complex biological functions in simple terms that a grade-schooler could understand.

“I wrote it as I would a normal paper,” Russell said. “Then I went back and constantly reread to try to change words. We started out with a fish and a kid going through the whole process. I wrote the majority of it.”

Teacher Mark Smeltz taught the honors course and wrote Russell a recommendation letter. In it, he complemented her ability to learn complex information, organize it into manageable pieces and put it into writing that was clear and concise.