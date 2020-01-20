Teen of the Week: Boiling Springs senior wants to help others fit in

Sarah really wanted to be in a running event.
Lydia Vorodi noticed how the Special Olympics athlete moped around the Dickinson College campus where the competition was being held in the fall of 2018.
“At first, Sarah wasn’t having a very good day,” said Vorodi, now 17 and a senior at Boiling Springs High School. “She was only put into throwing events.”
Rather than let the matter rest, the South Middleton Township native advocated for Sarah by talking to the adviser of the Perfect Peers Club, a group of traditional education students who work with people in the life skills and multiple ability classrooms.
“I didn’t want Sarah to be upset the whole day,” Vorodi said. “I just wanted to try to make it a better experience for Sarah.” One goal of the club is to promote inclusion among different groups of students.
Her efforts changed the course of the day for Sarah, the 20-year-old woman she was paired up with as a buddy. “She was just so excited about being in that running event,” Vorodi said. “She had such a great time. Everyone cheered her on.”
Vorodi joined the club as a sophomore because she was drawn to its mission of welcome and openness. Club members strive to form a bond with special needs students by hosting parties for them and by accompanying them when they compete in Special Olympic events.
“The goal is to create a better environment for them,” Vorodi said. “It has made a difference. It really makes their high school experience a better one. They are really awesome kids.”
Vorodi has seen the results in the hallways as special needs students routinely exchange handshakes and high-fives with other students. Her experience with the Perfect Peers Club is shaping her career path.
“I’m thinking about going into speech pathology,” Vorodi said. “I always wanted to work with kids and think this could make a difference in their lives.”
Growing up, Vorodi had friends who had to cope with speech impediments. She knows how frustrating it can be for them just to fit in and not stand out among their peers.
“At such a young age — middle or elementary school — nobody wants to be different,” Vorodi said. “It’s already a hard time for a lot of people.”
Vorodi had been thinking about speech pathology for some time but only started to settle on it when she applied for college.
Caring about the environment is another passion of Vorodi. Over the past two summers, she participated in two camp programs designed to promote ecology and stewardship.
In 2018, the local Audubon chapter awarded her a scholarship to participate in the Hog Island Audubon Camp off the coast of Maine. For a week in June, Vorodi participated in nature walks and bird-watching during which she learned the important role birds play in the environment.
Last July, Vorodi participated in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Leadership Camp during which she spent a week tracing a path back up the watershed to campsites as far north as State College and Elk County. The experience included canoeing on the west branch of the Susquehanna River.
“We learned about the micro-organisms and macro-invertebrates that are in the water,” Vorodi said. “We learned about the different trout and how they can only live in certain parts of the water. We also learned how drainage from abandoned mines can really impact the water. I opened my eyes to what still needs to be done to help combat all of the damage that has already happened.
“We were hiking one day and they showed us one stream that was pretty much dead. There was no trout living there,” she said. “The first stream was orange. The next one was still kind of orange but it was getting better and the next one was completely clean. It was really cool to see the difference.”
While the environment is important to Vorodi, she doesn’t see it as a career choice. Her plan is to do her part in a small way to help the planet. This includes cutting back her use of plastic and modifying her diet to eat less meat. Then there are the joey pouches.
In response to the bushfires in Australia, Vorodi sewed together patterns of flannel into surrogate pouches for baby kangaroos that have lost their mothers. Wildlife conservationists are working to save the animals.
“They have to rub the baby kangaroos with oil that is found in their mother’s pouches,” Vorodi said. “They have to replace the pouches and wash them when they get dirty. If the joeys don’t have the pouch, they will not survive.”
For her, bettering the environment also means increasing opportunities for every student to participate in schoolwide activities. As student council president, Vorodi is among the leaders organizing the annual canned food drive for early February. “It’s something everyone can get involved in,” she said.
