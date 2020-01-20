Teen of the Week: Boiling Springs senior wants to help others fit in

Last July, Vorodi participated in the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Leadership Camp during which she spent a week tracing a path back up the watershed to campsites as far north as State College and Elk County. The experience included canoeing on the west branch of the Susquehanna River.

“We learned about the micro-organisms and macro-invertebrates that are in the water,” Vorodi said. “We learned about the different trout and how they can only live in certain parts of the water. We also learned how drainage from abandoned mines can really impact the water. I opened my eyes to what still needs to be done to help combat all of the damage that has already happened.

“We were hiking one day and they showed us one stream that was pretty much dead. There was no trout living there,” she said. “The first stream was orange. The next one was still kind of orange but it was getting better and the next one was completely clean. It was really cool to see the difference.”

While the environment is important to Vorodi, she doesn’t see it as a career choice. Her plan is to do her part in a small way to help the planet. This includes cutting back her use of plastic and modifying her diet to eat less meat. Then there are the joey pouches.