Teen of the Week: Boiling Springs senior shines in Mini-THON leadership

Boiling Springs High School senior Brinn Mancuso found inspiration to participate in Mini-Thon close to home.

“My mom’s a three-time cancer survivor, so that was what sparked an interest in the cause,” she said. “I really just love being involved in the community and in the school and I thought it was a great way to work on my leadership skills and also work for a great cause.”

Mancuso, the daughter of Joseph and Susan Mancuso, has served as the overall chair of the school’s Mini-Thon in her junior and senior years. This year’s event is on April 3, so committees are busy planning the event and securing donations.

“We have a bunch of fundraisers throughout the year so that’s a lot of work,” Mancuso said.

Under her leadership last year, the Mini-Thon raised $95,000. This year, she’s set her sights on hitting $100,000.

In addition to organizing the event at the high school, Mancuso leads the club’s work in organizing Mini-Thon events at Yellow Breeches Middle School and at Iron Forge Elementary. This year, they’re holding the first-ever after-school event at W.G. Rice Elementary, and close to 270 children have signed up, Mancuso said.