Teen of the Week: Boiling Springs senior shines in Mini-THON leadership

Boiling Springs High School senior Brinn Mancuso found inspiration to participate in Mini-Thon close to home.
“My mom’s a three-time cancer survivor, so that was what sparked an interest in the cause,” she said. “I really just love being involved in the community and in the school and I thought it was a great way to work on my leadership skills and also work for a great cause.”
Mancuso, the daughter of Joseph and Susan Mancuso, has served as the overall chair of the school’s Mini-Thon in her junior and senior years. This year’s event is on April 3, so committees are busy planning the event and securing donations.
“We have a bunch of fundraisers throughout the year so that’s a lot of work,” Mancuso said.
You have free articles remaining.
Under her leadership last year, the Mini-Thon raised $95,000. This year, she’s set her sights on hitting $100,000.
In addition to organizing the event at the high school, Mancuso leads the club’s work in organizing Mini-Thon events at Yellow Breeches Middle School and at Iron Forge Elementary. This year, they’re holding the first-ever after-school event at W.G. Rice Elementary, and close to 270 children have signed up, Mancuso said.
Her interest in Mini-Thon and work for the Four Diamonds Fund extends beyond the borders of South Middleton Township as one of 15 members of the Mini-Thon Student Leadership Council that meets to talk about ways to improve the overall program and to exchange new fundraising ideas.
“I help the people that are in charge of organizing Mini-Thon, talking to other schools, and I give them new ideas, which has been really rewarding,” she said.
She’s also had the opportunity to serve as a presenter at the Mini-Thon Leadership Summit in Hershey and has toured Penn State Health Children’s Hospital where funds raised from Mini-Thon are used for childhood cancer research and to support the families of children undergoing cancer treatment.
Mancuso said she’d like to be involved in similar fundraisers when she goes to college. Her top two choices are the University of Pittsburgh and Clemson University. She plans to study to become a pharmacist with a goal to work with a pharmacy team in a hospital.
Last semester, she gained experience in the field with an internship with the pharmacy coordinator at Sadler Health Center. Though her days were filled with spreadsheets, the work opened her eyes to the needs of the community, she said.
Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.